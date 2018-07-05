Daily Deal: Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Master Certification Bundle

Lean Six Sigma is one of the most popular business strategies for reducing waste, accelerating product delivery, and ultimately driving profit. This 6 course bundle takes you through the fundamentals of implementing both Lean and Six Sigma in enterprise-wide projects. You'll come to understand core concepts, such as 5S, waste reduction, process mapping, and mistake-proofing, and prepare to certify your skills with three Lean Six Sigma Black Belt simulation exams. It is on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.