Fri, Jun 22nd 2018 10:40am


Daily Deal: The Essential Salesforce Certification Training Bundle

The $39 Essential Salesforce Certification Training Bundle is three courses designed to take you from beginner to pro. You'll learn to manage users and data, customize and maintain basic applications, and prepare custom reports, workflows, and report dashboards. You also get 4 practice exams for the Salesforce Certified Administrator Certification exam, and 2 practice exams for the Salesforce App Builder Certification exam.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

