Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jun 19th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi 3B Starter Kit

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi 3B Starter Kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. You also get 10+ hours of instruction of how to use it. Great for kids and adults alike, this kit will help you build games, robots, tools, and much more. Use the code RASPBERRYPI10 for an additional 10% off the sale price of $145.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

