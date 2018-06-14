Apple Pulls Plug On Phone-Cracking Tech... >>
<< Canadian Music Industry Pitches 'You Must...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 14th 2018 10:35am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Listen to your music and take calls without the hassle of cords. The FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds connect automatically to your device via Bluetooth as soon as you pull apart the magnetic earbuds. They are sweat and water resistant, feature a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours of playtime, fully charge in 90 minutes, and are designed to be comfortably lightweight and secure in your ears. They were $39.99 but have dropped to $29.95 for this week.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Apple Pulls Plug On Phone-Cracking Tech... >>
<< Canadian Music Industry Pitches 'You Must...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:27 Once Again Congress Votes Proactively To Keep Itself Ignorant On Technology (7)
12:00 EU Politicians Tell European Commission To Suspend Privacy Shield Data Transfer Framework (3)
10:40 Apple Pulls Plug On Phone-Cracking Tech Vendors, Will Prevent Data Transfer From Locked Phones (21)
10:35 Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds (0)
09:29 Canadian Music Industry Pitches 'You Must Be A Pirate' Tax On Smartphones (28)
06:26 Following AT&T's Lead, Comcast Makes A $65 Billion Bid For Fox (20)
03:21 European Citizens: You Stopped ACTA, But The New Copyright Directive Is Much, Much Worse: Speak Up (7)

Wednesday

19:36 South Carolina Drug Warriors Routinely Serving Regular Warrants Like No-Knock Warrants (53)
15:40 'Transparent' FCC Doesn't Want To Reveal Any Details About Ajit Pai's Stupid Reese's Mug (23)
13:35 State Appeals Court Finds Government's Actions In Craigslist Sex Sting 'Outrageous' And 'Repugnant' (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.