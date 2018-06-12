Popular Spanish Soccer Mobile App Has Been... >>
Tue, Jun 12th 2018 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Give your IT career a boost with the Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. 12 courses cover the most common hardware and software technologies in business, and the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures. The courses are designed to help you study for sitting the various CompTIA certification exams. The bundle is on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

