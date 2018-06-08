Valve Decides To Get Out Of The Curation Business When It Comes To 'Offensive' Games
As we've said in the past, Valve has always had a tricky line to walk with it's Steam platform, having to straddle the needs of both the gamers that use the service and the game developers that make it worthwhile. Frankly, it's walked this line fairly well for the most part. The platform, which was always popular, has exploded as the place to release a new game title online. As we noted way back in ye olde 2016, this popularity has also presented a problem for Steam: saturation. There are now simply so many games available on the platform that blindly wading into it and expecting to find new content you didn't know you wanted is a dicey proposition at best. More content is an undeniably good thing, but it would be silly to suggest that the deluge of new games released in the past few years hasn't also had a deleterious effect on the usability of the platform.
Our solution? It won't surprise you. We advocated that Steam empower the gamers that use it to act as curators. If done properly, this would allow an ecosystem of trusted advisers among gamers that share interests to tell them which titles they should be looking at. To that end, Steam subsequently employed a curators program within the platform that attempted to build exactly this ecosystem. To date, it's been mediocre at best.
But this isn't the only publicized problem Steam has had in recent days. In addition, the platform has been in the news for its wishy-washy but ultimately heavy-handed approach to games that have either mature sexual content or are offensive to large swaths of people. Combinations of so-called sex-games and games that make such topics as school shootings central to gameplay have been banned, or not, often to much critique from every side from gamers.
The concept of empowering its community to serve as its own filters and the no-win situation when it comes to offensive games has now collided, causing Valve to announce that it's getting out of the game content moderating business entirely.
In a blog post musing on the difficulty of deciding on a case-by-case basis what should and should not be allowed on Steam, Valve’s Erik Johnson explained that the company does, in fact, have a team of humans that looks at “every controversial title submitted to us,” and employees frequently disagree like Steam users do. “The harsh reality of this space, that lies at the root of our dilemma, is that there is absolutely no way we can navigate it without making some of our players really mad,” Johnson wrote.
“We’ve decided that the right approach is to allow everything onto the Steam Store, except for things that we decide are illegal, or straight up trolling,” said Johnson. “Taking this approach allows us to focus less on trying to police what should be on Steam, and more on building those tools to give people control over what kinds of content they see.”
There are two reactions that leap immediately to mind. First and foremost, this will be a good and useful experiment by Valve. Empowering customers and communities is almost always the right approach. Acting as a gatekeeper or the warden managing the walled garden is not an approach we believe in. Moreso, an approach by a company that puts its trust in the everyday customer is typically an inherently consumer-friendly one. The ideals behind this kind of move are a good one. Censorship sucks, choice is better.
On the other hand, the other immediate reaction has to be that Valve had damned well better have its user tools in order when it rolls this out en masse, because two things will happen otherwise. Most directly, gamers who are being inundated with games and content they find horrifying, offensive, or otherwise view negatively are going to be fully up in arms. It's easy to imagine families that game together, between parents and young children, losing their shit if the Steam homepage is suddenly full of games laden with overt sexual content or school shootings.
Even more so, if you thought the floodgates had been open when it came to the sheer volume of titles on Steam previously, this is going to introduce a potential tidal wave of new games onto the marketplace. If Valve isn't supremely prepared to empower users now with far better curating tools than it already has, the platform is likely going to take a severe dip in its usability as a place to discover games.
In other words: decent idea, assuming Valve has put a ton of thought into how this will impact its platform.
FSM forbid the kids watch the news, use FB or other social media.
There is this concept that the platform has a duty to make sure you are never possibly offended or face the consequences.
I mean I get people are self centered but for fucks sake this is in line with the idea that McDonalds made your kid fat because of toys in Happy Meals!
I was unaware these kids had their own money & own drivers to take them to McDonalds whenever... or wait your kid whined so the world had to adapt to keep you from being the bad guy.
A robust tagging system is required & people willing to put time into using the tool rather than screaming how the corporation is promoting the death of puppies. Being able to tick no mature titles (with mature clearly defined & locked in - expanding definitions after the fact always makes them useless) and a few other setting that meet your specific requirements & you have a platform tailored to you.
Far to often platforms decide its easier to just race to make changes for each persons demands & making their platform a shithole. (Looking at you @Jack)
While the complaints of the "whatabouts" will get attention, standing strong is hard to do. Clearly showing how the tools work & illustrating the insanity of allowing 1 group to demand the platform conform to that groups ideals for everyone. While everyone likes to claim their only have the best intentions "everyone" doesn't agree.
Empowering people with the tools to make it how they wish to see it & demanding they do the work is a scary thing but more platforms need to do it. If platforms insist on making everyone happy they will die off because finding anything that makes it through the 20,000 different demand minefields without pissing someone off would be nothing... there is nothing that doesn't offend someone.
Hopefully with better tools, people might start to realize that the platforms were never responsible for their feelings/mental health while online in the first place.
Maybe then they'll stop collectively acting like rabid squirrels: sprinting away or biting the faces off of anything "offensive". :P
I miss the Internet where no one cared if you were a dog, and no one just gave away their real name in order to be popular or more easily found.
Tech-blog
Popular for being popular
It also opens the door for developers to create and not have the censor monkey hanging over their heads in every controversial decision they make.
game is my life. thanks for this
i'm a game developer and game geek. i read all articles. and thanks .
I have no objection to a bunch of new smut being added - surely they can implement a simple applied-by-default smut-filter option in the users profile to keep it away from innocent eyes?
Yes, there is a lot of garbage on Steam. There are also filters, curators, user reviews, Metacritic scores, featured games, related games, lists by developer/publisher, etc.
And that's only on Steam itself.
You also have easy access to written reviews, video reviews, streamers, communities for specific games or series or genres, etc.
I've never had a problem finding "actual quality products" on Amazon, for example, which sells millions and millions of products and has similar sorting, browsing, and filtering tools to Steam.
The Nintendo Entertainment System, which was considered the pinnacle of home video gaming at the time, had some of the shittiest, boring, lackluster games on their console. Renting was always a bitch because everyone had always rented the good games, leaving you with only the shit games to pick from. It was that or you don't rent any game that weekend.
Grab yourself a pack of NES ROMs, load one at random and the chances of it being a decent game are near-nil. But we still loved the hell out of that console, because what few good games it had were absolutely fantastic masterpieces that still continue to inspire developers and entertain gamers to this day.
This problem has existed long before Steam. At least with Steam, even though we have hundreds more shitty games than you'd have found on the NES, you've also got hundreds more good games that you can play instead. Hell, I'm a Linux gamer and there's more fun games available for my OS on Steam than I could ever afford to buy, despite the handicap of being a third-class citizen in the eyes of developers. There's also no shortage of "shelf space" on Steam so the rest of the neighbourhood isn't going to buy up all the copies of that game you really want.
Overall, I'd say things have improved. Don't like shitty games? Don't play them!
Perhaps expanding the content rating system might help quell some of this anger. How about grading games on a scale of 1 to 10 for "progressivism" so the anti-progressivists wont be rolling their eyes at the ceiling and screaming "blasphemy!" whenever they see African Vikings or one-armed midget female swordsmen inserted into a historical setting as if by some kind of conspiratorial affirmative-action quota -- and conversely, so the people that appreciate such inclusiveness can show their support for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.ted.com/talks/barry_schwartz_on_the_paradox_of_choice
