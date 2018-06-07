Daily Deal: The Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp Bundle

Featuring more than 75 hours of training, the Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp Bundle is collection of expert-led courses can help you take the fight online and certify your skills as a bona fide cybersecurity professional. You'll foster skills in incident management, penetration testing, explore common threats, such as viruses, social engineering and DDoS attacks, and more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

