Daily Deal: eLearnExcel The Microsoft Excel Master Certification Bundle

Go from beginner to expert with lifetime access to eLearnExcel The Microsoft Excel Master Certification Bundle. Over 9 courses you'll learn all about pivot tables, time saving tricks, macros, formulas and more. Each course comes with a certificate of completion. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.