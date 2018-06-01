Egyptian Gov't Arrests Journalist Who... >>
<< 11th Circuit Says No Reasonable Suspicion...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jun 1st 2018 3:30pm


Filed Under:
bipa, class action, face recognition, face scanning, illinois

Companies:
facebook



Judge OKs Class Action Status For Illinoisans Claiming Facebook Violated State Privacy Law

from the face-off dept

The last time we discussed Illinois' Biometric Information Pirvacy Act, a 2008 law that gives citizens in the state rights governing how companies collect and protect their biometric data, it was when a brother/sister pair attempted to use the law to pull cash from Take-Two Interactive over its face-scanning app for the NBA2K series. In that case, the court ruled that the two could not claim to have suffered any actual harm as a result of using their avatars, with their real faces attached, in the game's online play. One of the chief aspects of the BIPA law is that users of a service must not find their biometric data being used in a way that they had not intended. In this case, online play with these avatars was indeed the stated purpose of uploading their faces and engaging in online play to begin with.

But now the law has found itself in the news again, with a federal court ruling that millions of Facebook users can proceed under a class action with claims that Facebook's face-tagging database violates BIPA. Perhaps importantly, Facebook's recent and very public privacy issues may make a difference compared with the Take-Two case.

A federal judge ruled Monday that millions of the social network’s users can proceed as a group with claims that its photo-scanning technology violated an Illinois law by gathering and storing biometric data without their consent. Damages could be steep — a fact that wasn’t lost on the judge, who was unsympathetic to Facebook’s arguments for limiting its legal exposure.

Facebook has for years encouraged users to tag people in photographs they upload in their personal posts and the social network stores the collected information. The company has used a program it calls DeepFace to match other photos of a person. Alphabet’s cloud-based Google Photos service uses similar technology and Google faces a lawsuit in Chicago like the one against Facebook in San Francisco federal court.

Both companies have argued that none of this violates BIPA, even when this face-data database is generated without users' permission. That seems to contradict BIPA, where fines between $1,000 and $5,000 can be assessed with every use of a person's image without their permission. Again, recent news may come into play in this case, as noted by the lawyer for the Facebook users in this case.

“As more people become aware of the scope of Facebook’s data collection and as consequences begin to attach to that data collection, whether economic or regulatory, Facebook will have to take a long look at its privacy practices and make changes consistent with user expectations and regulatory requirements,” he said.

Now, Facebook has argued in court against this moving forward as a class by pointing out that different users could make different claims of harm, impacting both the fines and outcomes of their claims. While there is some merit to that, the court looked at those arguments almost purely as a way for Facebook to try to get away from the enormous damages that could potentially be levied under a class action suit, and rejected them.

As in the Take-Two case, Facebook is doing everything it can to set the bar for any judgement on the reality of actual harm suffered by these users, of which the company claims there is none.

The Illinois residents who sued argued the 2008 law gives them a “property interest” in the algorithms that constitute their digital identities. The judge has agreed that gives them grounds to accuse Facebook of real harm. Donato has ruled that the Illinois law is clear: Facebook has collected a “wealth of data on its users, including self-reported residency and IP addresses.” Facebook has acknowledged that it can identify which users who live in Illinois have face templates, he wrote.

We've had our problems with class actions suits in the past, but it shouldn't be pushed aside that this case has the potential for huge damages assessed on Facebook. It's also another reminder that federal privacy laws are in sore need of modernization, if for no other reason than to harmonize how companies can treat users throughout the United States.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 2:52pm

    There's something very creepy going on with Facebook's face-tagging system.

    A few months back, when I got engaged to my girlfriend (now wife), I took a pic of her wearing the ring and put it up on FB. It immediately tagged the photo as being of her, but I honestly have no idea how, given that she only had one photo of herself on her profile, and it was a very poor-quality image, and also several years old; the face in that photo doesn't look at all like what she looks like today. But somehow it identified her, and that kind of creeps me out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 3:41pm

    Told you kids for years that corporations have ZERO right to

    collect and collate information! That when normal people find out what corporations are ACTUALLY doing that they may well drag executives out into the street and HANG them!

    A day of reckoning is coming for GOOGLE too. The Public simply does not have to ALLOW corporations to do much spying / gain so much money in order to provide the services that we want.

    This is likely to end up short of justice, though starts a good and continuing trend. (Facebook and Google affect billions of people every day, you know, this isn't some distant theoretical violation.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:34pm

      Re: Told you kids for years that corporations have ZERO right to

      While I despise the collection of personal data by any company, or the government, your method of displaying your angst is not going to change anyone's mind. Try your particular manner of speaking on your legislative representatives, see what it gets you. Try a more moderate tone, and see what that brings. It will take a whole lot more than just you making those calls, or written messages, maybe you could try to convince your friends (do you have any?) and neighbors to help. Remember, you get more with honey than with vinegar. Do you even know what that means, or how to do it? One gets the populace to move by informing them and convincing them, not by berating them. Look to folks like Dr. Martin Luther King or Mahatma Gandhi for examples.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 12:52am

        Re: Re: Told you kids for years that corporations have ZERO right to

        Part of the reason MLK was so effective was because he was an alternative to Malcom X. Somebody has to be angry. Although I do agree, this guy did a bad job of it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 9:06pm

      Re: ZERO right

      Hey you have a sovereign right go do something about it - how does your shitposting here help?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 2 Jun 2018 @ 11:24am

    Pervacy

    You misspelled "privacy" in the first sentence. But upon reflection, and given the perverted nature of these laws, maybe it would be more appropriate if you'd spelled it this way: "Illinois' Biometric Information Pervacy Act".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Egyptian Gov't Arrests Journalist Who... >>
<< 11th Circuit Says No Reasonable Suspicion...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 27th - June 2nd (0)

Friday

19:39 Egyptian Gov't Arrests Journalist Who Exposed Brutality; Will Use Social Media Suspensions As Evidence Against Him (20)
15:30 Judge OKs Class Action Status For Illinoisans Claiming Facebook Violated State Privacy Law (7)
13:33 11th Circuit Says No Reasonable Suspicion Needed For Invasive Device Searches At The Border (27)
11:59 TSA Has Been Compiling A Shitlist Of Travelers It Just Doesn't Like (33)
10:41 S Is For Streisand: Sesame Street Decides To Offer Free Promotion To R-Rated Muppet Satire By Filing Trademark Claim (26)
10:36 Daily Deal: NetSpot Pro for Windows (0)
09:46 FOSTA Supporters Come Out Swinging Against Critics (30)
06:43 FCC Wants Ebay, Amazon To Crack Down On Kodi-Based Pirate TV Boxes (55)
03:42 Six More J20 Protest Prosecutions Dismissed As Gov't Admits To Hiding Exculpatory Evidence From Defendants (36)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.