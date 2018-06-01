Daily Deal: NetSpot Pro for Windows

NetSpot Pro lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with any PC so you can get the best connection possible at all times. Use the mapping feature to view dead zones to help ensure that hotspots are placed correctly and radio channels are assigned properly. You can load a visual map, collect survey data, and build a comprehensive heatmap of a network, and more. NetSpot Pro is available for Windows or Mac and is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.