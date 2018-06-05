Study Shows That Wartime Program To Abolish Copyright On German Science Books Brought Significant Benefits To US
As Techdirt readers know, there is a ratchet effect that means copyright always gets longer and stronger. As well as being inherently unfair -- why must the public always lose out when copyright law is changed? -- there's another unfortunate consequence. If the term or breadth of copyright were reduced from time to time, we would be able to test the effects of doing so on things like creativity. For example, if it turned out that shortening copyright increased the number of works being produced, then there would be a strong argument for reducing it further in the hope that the effect would be strengthened. The fact that we have been unable test this hypothesis is rather convenient for copyright maximalists. It means they can continue to call for the term of copyright to be increased without having to address the argument that this will cause less creativity, or reduce access to older works.
Even though it is not possible to test the effects of reduced copyright directly, two US academics, Barbara Biasi and Petra Moser, have spotted a clever way of investigating the idea indirectly, in the field of science publishing. As they write in a post on CEPR's policy portal, in 1942 the US Book Republication Program (BRP) allowed US publishers to reprint exact copies of German-owned science books, effectively abolishing copyright for that class of works. They have looked at what impact this dramatic change had on the use of those reprinted works by scientists. Comparing citation rates before and after the BRP was introduced is not enough on its own: citation rates fluctuate, so it is necessary to compare the BRP citation rate with something else. The researchers' solution is to look at the citation rate of Swiss books from the same time:
This approach addresses the issue that English-language citations may have increased mechanically after 1942, if English-language scientists published more after the war. Like German scientists, Swiss scientists were leaders in chemistry and mathematics and wrote primarily in German, but due to Switzerland's neutrality, Swiss-owned copyrights were not accessible to the BRP. [Office of Library Services] estimates of a matched sample of BRP and Swiss books (in similar fields and with similar levels of pre-BRP non-English citations) confirm the significant increase in citations in response to the BRP.
Specifically, there was a 67% increase in citations of BRP books compared to similar Swiss books. The research suggests this was driven largely by the 25% drop in average prices seen after the BRP scheme was introduced. The reduction in price seems to have allowed a wider range of US libraries to purchase the more affordable BRP texts, whereas Swiss books remained concentrated in the holdings of two wealthy research libraries (Yale and Chicago). Better access was correlated with more citations: the data shows that the latter increased most near the locations of BRP libraries. The researchers conclude:
In the context of contemporary debates, our findings imply that policies which strengthen copyrights, such as extensions in copyright length, can create enormous welfare costs by discouraging follow-on science, especially among less affluent institutions and scientists.
Critics might point out that this is just one study of one rather specific area. But that's an argument for reducing copyright terms, perhaps on a trial basis, to see whether the results of this research are confirmed. However, the copyright ratchet will never allow that, not least because the companies involved probably know it would confirm that constantly strengthening copyright is bad for everyone except themselves.
Because corporate America says so.
Isn't a lot of America post-war built on nazi science?
Re: Isn't a lot of America post-war built on nazi science?
This might surprise some people but not every Nazi ever was necessarily a bad person. Oskar Schindler of Schindler's List fame was a member of the Party to protect his business interests — and his Jewish friends. During the Rape of Nanking Nazi party member John Rabe rescued Chinese citizens from their Japanese oppressors.
Basically, being a member of the Party ensured a better life for people than not being a member; they didn't necessarily agree with what was going on. So... these scientists... were they all bad guys? Possibly, but I'd like to think there were a few goodies in the mix.
Modern-day Nazis don't get a pass because they have a choice on whether or not to push a (false) white supremacy narrative that leads to violence against minorities.
Re: Re: Isn't a lot of America post-war built on nazi science?
Re: Re: Re: Isn't a lot of America post-war built on nazi science?
Perhaps, but I doubt it. For example, if copyright had been shortened a decade ago, it wouldn't really have shown that the coinciding increase in publication related to new technology had anything to do with the decrease in copyright. Only that the two events were correlated.
I'll maintain that no creative person is going to go "well.... I'm only getting 50 years of copyright rather than life+70, so no point writing that novel". There is an effect of some copyright vs zero copyright - for example that author may not wish to publish his novel if he knows he'll get plagiarised before he can sell it. But, these extensions are for the publishers, not the authors.
That's why extensions - especially retroactive extensions - can be so problematic. The authors don't care about the extension in order to write, but the publishers can control which works continue to be published - and those will not necessarily be those that are significant or important, only the ones that make money. Great works that don't consistently sell are lost to history, while popular trash lives on, and that's pretty much the opposite of what copyright is meant to achieve.
Re:
Having made the effort to write a novel, an author can publish and try to make money, or they can put it in a drawer and moan about all that wasted effort. Anybody who makes the latter choice is not cut out to be an author, especially as writing a novel is always a high risk activity when it comes to making money, and plagiarism is the least of the risk factors.
Re: Re:
So, Stephen King is not cut out to be an author? Or, are you just talking about people thinking about cutting their first publishing deal (King has talked numerous times about manuscripts he sat on for decades). True, he has other books published, but Carrie was the fourth novel he wrote, meaning he "sat on" 3 full novels before one was published.
Sure, it was a very different time and rejection letters rather than fear were what kept some of them in that drawer - but some were equally due to him fearing they were not good enough.
"plagiarism is the least of the risk factors"
Under current copyright rules, possibly. Now imagine that someone can take your manuscript while you're negotiating your publishing deal, beat you to print claiming to be the original author and there's nothing you can do to stop them. That's the zero copyright situation I'm referring to, which was actually happening before the original copyright rules were put into place.
Re: Re: Re:
Just how did the plagiarist get a copy of the manuscript? Also, going via a publisher for a new author is the hardest route to getting a novel published, as only a fraction of a percent of submissions get accepted.
As to self publishing, where if anything the opportunities for plagiarist to get a copy are much higher, it is still relatively rare, and very much frowned on.
It is also worth noting that many authors write several novels before attempting to get one published, mainly because they can see the flaws in their earlier works, and know they need to develop their skills to reach an acceptable (to publishers) standard. Sometimes those books get published later, because of demand of fans who are eager for everything that an author wrote.
As to plagiarism before copyright rules were in place, getting a copy of a manuscript to beat the author to finding a printer publisher was not exactly easy. Before a book could be printed, a hand written copy of the manuscript had to be made, unless the author was willing to hand over their only copy. Copying the original without the authors approval would be impossible, as it would take days, or weeks of work. That leaves theft of the original or a copy as the only way, and even then the author, or their scribes work could be identified by their writing.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
From someone working in one of the publishers it was sent to originally. Or, via one of the many other ways in which a document can leak. Especially now, where "publish" might just mean uploading a document to a server that's trawled by bots.
"Also, going via a publisher for a new author is the hardest route to getting a novel published, as only a fraction of a percent of submissions get accepted."
Indeed. But, the same mechanisms protect authors publishing via other routes as well. If I write a book, then a known author releases the same manuscript under his name, how other than copyright do I get to stop him publishing that manuscript?
"it is still relatively rare"
Rare that it happens, or rare that it's successfully caught with sufficient evidence to prove it?
"It is also worth noting that many authors write several novels before attempting to get one published, mainly because they can see the flaws in their earlier works, and know they need to develop their skills to reach an acceptable (to publishers) standard."
Yes, but, you said this:
"Having made the effort to write a novel, an author can publish and try to make money, or they can put it in a drawer and moan about all that wasted effort. Anybody who makes the latter choice is not cut out to be an author"
Which is it - a person should not be an author if they don't try to publish, or that having unpublished work is a natural part of the process? Also, you just said they need to reach a publisher's standards, but then stressed they can just as easily self publish. Make up your mind.
"As to plagiarism before copyright rules were in place, getting a copy of a manuscript to beat the author to finding a printer publisher was not exactly easy"
Indeed, so surely that makes them more important now that it can be done instantaneously? Unless I'm very much mistaken, that kind of thing did actually happen even back then, hence the introduction of copyright to give authors a chance to make back some revenue and thus be incentivised to continue writing.
Modern copyright rules have gone too far, but I believe it would be worse for authors to have nothing.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Go and read upon the history of copyright as it was a tool of censorship introduced when the printing press enables easy copying (relative to copying by hand) of works. Also read up on the Statute of Anne, where
Thats right copyright mainly benefits the publishers, and not the authors, which is why the main organizations pushing for extended copyright are publisher associations, and publishers. Indeed the main role of copyright, either the censorious version, or the Statute of Anne version, was to protect a publishers investment against a copy of a work being made available to another publisher. Where you print thousands of copies, the estimated size of the market, before you sell the first copy, having a pirate printer steal most of that market with cheap copies was a financial disaster.
If you decide to try and get published, then you have to meet the publishers standards, and gain the attention of a publisher. Alternatively you can self publish free copies from the get go, and while initial efforts may not gain much of an audience, the criticism and encouragement from that audience will help the author to develop. That route is also a surprisingly good protection from plagiarism, and does not require the ability to pay a lawyer lots of money to protect your rights.
Copyright,like patents is largely a license to sue, which means it is useful to corporation who can afford the lawyers, and troll lawyers, but much less so for an individual.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Conflating fraud with copying, eh? What a typical copyright industry asshole.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Do they mention WHY?
We printed and distributed counterfeit German postage stamps at that time too, all part of making the German citizenry lose faith in the Nazi government.
Any serious Mathematician of that era needed to know German and Russian, as that's what many of the seminal works were written in.
So the BRP *removing* Copyright (not "lessening the term"), isn't really any sort of valid indicator as to the "efficiency" of term length in reference to new creativity sparked.
If they passed a similar law making all US-copyrighted Geology books instantly reproducible, US authors writing in the field would simply Copyright their works in other countries.
Re: Do they mention WHY?
Wouldn’t matter. Copyrights are not international in scope. A book written by an American author might have a US copyright, a Canadian copyright, a British copyright, etc. but each of those only applies to the particular country. If, say, the US copyright were abolished somehow, the book would simply be in the public domain in the US while still copyrighted elsewhere. Even if the author made special efforts to ensure it was copyrighted elsewhere (which probably wouldn’t be necessary, though one can hope) that would have no effect on the status of the book in the US.
Even today, due to disparities in the various countries’ laws, works have different statuses in different places. There are works in the public domain abroad still copyrighted in the US, and works copyrighted abroad in the public domain in the US. It’s not unusual, unexpected, or inherently unacceptable that this should occur.
