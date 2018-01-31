We Need To Shine A Light On Private Online Censorship
On February 2nd, Santa Clara University is hosting a gathering of tech platform companies to discuss how they actually handle content moderation questions. Many of the participants have written short essays about the questions that will be discussed at this event -- and over the next few weeks we'll be publishing many of those essays, including this one.
In the wake of ongoing concerns about online harassment and harmful content, continued terrorist threats, changing hate speech laws, and the ever-growing user bases of major social media platforms, tech companies are under more pressure than ever before with respect to how they treat content on their platforms—and often that pressure is coming from different directions. Companies are being pushed hard by governments and many users to be more aggressive in their moderation of content, to remove more content and to remove it faster, yet are also consistently coming under fire for taking down too much content or lacking adequate transparency and accountability around their censorship measures. Some on the right like Steve Bannon and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai have complained that social media platforms are pushing a liberal agenda via their content moderation efforts, while others on the left are calling for those same platforms to take down more extremist speech, and free expression advocates are deeply concerned that companies' content rules are so broad as to impact legitimate, valuable speech, or that overzealous attempts to enforce those rules are accidentally causing collateral damage to wholly unobjectionable speech.
Meanwhile, there is a lot of confusion about what exactly the companies are doing with respect to content moderation. The few publicly available insights into these processes, mostly from leaked internal documents, reveal bizarrely idiosyncratic rule sets that could benefit from greater transparency and scrutiny, especially to guard against discriminatory impacts on oft-marginalized communities. The question of how to address that need for transparency, however, is difficult. There is a clear need for hard data about specific company practices and policies on content moderation, but what does that look like? What qualitative and quantitative data would be most valuable? What numbers should be reported? And what is the most accessible and meaningful way to report this information?
Part of the answer to these questions can be found by looking to the growing field of transparency reporting by internet companies. The most common kind of transparency report that companies voluntarily publish gives detailed numbers about government demands for information about the companies’ users—showing, for example, how many requests were received, from what countries or jurisdictions, what kind of data was requested, and whether they were complied with or not. As reflected in this history of the practice published by our organization, New America’s Open Technology Institute (OTI), transparency reporting about government demands for data has exploded over the past few years, so much so that projects like the Transparency Reporting Toolkit by OTI and Harvard’s Berkman-Klein Center for Internet & Society have emerged to try and define consistent standards and best practices for such reporting. Meanwhile, a decent number of companies have also started publishing reports about the legal demands they receive for the takedown of content, whether copyright-based or otherwise.
However, almost no one is publishing data about what we're talking about here: voluntary takedowns of content by companies based on their own terms of service (TOS). Yet especially now, as private censorship gets even more aggressive, the need for transparency also increases. This need has led to calls from a variety of corners for companies to report on content moderation. For example, a working group of the Freedom Online Coalition, composed of representatives from industry, civil society, academia, and government, called for meaningful transparency about companies’ content takedown efforts, complaining that “there is very little transparency” around TOS enforcement mechanisms. The 2015 Ranking Digital Rights Corporate Accountability Index found that every company surveyed received a failing grade with respect to reporting on TOS-based takedowns; the 2017 Index findings fared only slightly better. Finally, David Kaye, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, called for companies to “disclose their policies and actions that implicate freedom of expression.” Specifically, he observed that “there are … gaps in corporate disclosure of statistics concerning volume, frequency and types of request for content removals and user data, whether because of State-imposed restrictions or internal policy decisions.”
The benefits to companies issuing such transparency reports around their content moderation activities would be significant: For those companies under pressure to “do something” about problematic speech online, this is a an opportunity to outline the lengths to which they have gone to do just that; for companies under fire for “not doing enough,” a transparency report would help them express the size and complexity of the problems they are addressing, and explain that there is no magic artificial intelligence wand they can wave and make online extremism and harassment disappear; and finally, public disclosure about content moderation and terms of service practices will go a long way toward building trust with users—a trust that has crumbled in recent years. Putting aside the benefit to companies, though, there is the even more significant need of policymakers and the public. Before we can have an intelligent conversation about hate speech, terrorist propaganda, or other worrisome content online, or formulate fact-based policies about how to address that content, we need hard data about the breadth and depth of those problems, and about the platforms' current efforts to solve those problems.
While there have been calls for publication of such information, there has been little specificity with respect to what exactly should be published. No doubt this is due, in great part, to the opacity of individual companies’ content moderation policies and processes: It is difficult to identify specific data that would be useful without knowing what data is available in the first place. Anecdotes and snippets of information from companies like Automattic and Twitter offer a starting point for considering what information would be most meaningful and valuable. Facebook has said they are entering a new of era transparency for the platform. Twitter has published some data about content removed for violating its TOS, Google followed suit for some of the content removed from YouTube, and Microsoft has published data on “revenge porn” removals. While each of these examples is a step in the right direction, what we need is a consistent push across the sector for clear and comprehensive reporting on TOS-based takedowns.
Looking to the example of existing reports about legally-mandated takedowns, data that shows the scope and volume of content removals, account removals, and other forms of account or content interference/flagging would be a logical starting point. Information about content that has been flagged for removal by a government actor—such as the U.K.’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit, which was granted “super flagger” status on YouTube, allowing the agency to flag content in bulk—should also be included, to guard against undue government pressure to censor. More granular information, such as the number of takedowns in particular categories of content (whether sexual content, harassment, extremist speech, etc.), or specification of the particular term of service violated by each piece of taken-down content, would provide even more meaningful transparency. This kind of quantitative data (i.e., numbers and percents) would be valuable on its own, but would be even more helpful if paired with qualitative data to shed more light on the platforms’ opaque content moderation practices and tell users a clear story about how those processes actually work, using compelling anecdotes and examples.
As has already and often happened with existing transparency reports, this data will help keep companies accountable. Few companies will want to demonstrably be the most or least aggressive censor, and anomalous data such as huge spikes around particular types of content will be called out and questioned by one stakeholder group or another. It will also help ensure that overreaching government pressure to takedown more content is recognized and pushed back on, just as in current reporting it has helped identify and put pressure on countries making outsized demands for users’ information. And most importantly, it will help drive policy proposals that are based on facts and figures rather than on emotional pleas or irrational fears—policies that hopefully will help make the internet a safer space for a range of communities while also better protecting free expression.
Unquestionably, the major platforms have become our biggest online gatekeepers when it comes to what we can and cannot say. Whether we want them to have that power or not, and whether we want them to use more or less of that power in regard to this or that type of speech, are questions we simply cannot answer until we have a complete picture of how they are using that power. Transparency reporting is our first and best tool for gaining that insight.
Kevin Bankston is the Director of the Open Technology Institute at New America). Liz Woolery is Senior Policy Analyst at the Open Technology Institute at New America.
Et Tu, Techdirt?
Re: Et Tu, Techdirt?
Re: Re: Et Tu, Techdirt?
These are only semi-distributed, because ultimately it's one site collecting data and deciding whether to show/hide/delete comments based on it. In a fully distributed model, we'd get the comments from somewhere other than the site posting the story, and we'd decide what to show/hide.
Re: Et Tu, Techdirt?
Re: Re: Et Tu, Techdirt?
Having said that, some basic statistics (maybe along with the weekly "best of the week"?) would be helpful(how much content *is* moderated out? How often is that more than weeding my stupid keying mistakes, of which I've made another one today? Robots? Human spammers?)
There is also the problem of "at scale", and I just don't see how we can possibly get a good idea of what should happen "at scale" if we don't look at smaller sites.
Re: Et Tu, Techdirt?
Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
The mechanisms (and processes) of abuse control need to be accounted for at the whiteboard stage of design. If they're not designed-in early on then retrofitting them later is almost certainly not going to work. As we see, all day, every day with Google and Facebook and Twitter and others. They didn't learn from their predecessors' successes and failures; instead, in their arrogance and naviete', they blundered ahead and built enormous operations *that they do not know how to run*.
Thus all the flailing that we see as they try one thing and then another, none of which work particularly well and some of which have adverse side effects. This is all an attempt to patch the problem the field and thus avoid admitting that they made the wrong step years ago -- and that it might be unfixable.
Facebook has publicly admitted that there are 200M fake profiles, which means that the number they know about is higher, and that in turn means that the real number is still higher. Twitter is hilariously lowballing their estimates of bot numbers, as if we should believe that the same people who dropped a couple hundred million fakes on Facebook couldn't do exactly the same thing to Twitter. And so on...to the point where I think it's reasonable to ask if these companies are actually in effective control of their own operations.
So as you discuss all the points above, please keep in mind that some (but not all) of what's happening is due to incompetence and hubris: they were so busy asking how they could that they never stopped to ask if they should.
Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
Too many people when they find objectionable material not only want other to protect them from that material, but also protect other from the same material; hence the pressure for censorship.
Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
That's not even getting into the stupid things you can get banned for on FB.
Re: Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
The biggest design problem is that they have to. Why should Techdirt, your local newspaper, or anyone else posting stuff to a website have to be involved in people's discussions of it? That just happened to be the easiest way to do things in the early days of the web, and worked "well enough" to avoid getting replaced.
Moving this to Facebook or Disqus doesn't solve the problem, because there's still some centralized authority deciding which conversions people can have. A real distributed discussion system could solve it, once we figure out how to do that.
Re: Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
One exists, it is called Usenet, but conversation are slower because it takes time for posting to spread to all servers, and can be a bit disjointed, because they are seen in different orders on different servers. Sometimes a central system is better for human interactions.
Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
Those all have same leftist, corporatist, globalist agenda -- in which chaos and "pushing the limits" is used as a tool -- but still for a while have to be sneaky about doing it.
Again as I've reported here in this little island of corporatism: Google removed advertising income from Infowars and Antiwar.com, and its Youtube has "de-monetized" many conservatives. -- You just don't hear about those because They control the message!
Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
Why should Google be forced to host speech from Infowars in the form of advertisements, regardless of how anyone at Google personally feels about that site?
That sucks for them. They ain’t the only ones who got dinged by the Adpocalypse, though.
If anything, we hear about it from the people who got dinged by Google/YouTube moderation because they refuse to shut up about how their getting dinged is some anti-conservative conspiracy funded and run by whatever boogeyman is popular this week.
Re: Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
They seek to be unavoidable.
Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
As opposed to the more common rightist corporatist, globalist agenda?
That would be alt-rightist.
Re: Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
There is a certain irony here.
Currently the right is claiming that they are being silenced by large corporations whose agenda they dislike. They may well be correct in this observation BUT - which philosophy is it that says it is OK, even laudable for corporations to use the free market and grow into de-facto monopolies and that for the state to interfere would be "liberal/socialist/communist".
Of course if the federal state were to nationalise Google/youtube/twitter/facebook - the effect of which would be to force the corporations to follow the first amendment (which is what they seem to want) then the right would cry COMMUNISM!!! (at least that is what they ought to cry...
Re: Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
No; it's a dog-whistle. The word he means but isn't using is "Jewish".
Re: Re: Fundamental errors in architecture can't be fixed
Underestimating replaceability
Similarly for the social media platforms...of which Techdirt itself is, in some degree, one small example. The entire architecture under techdirt, I believe, has been replaced a few times, but keeping the fundamentals...a postings we call a blog, a way for the world to respond to that blog, and a way for techdirt to moderate those responses.
Well, this is the place to learn about sneaky tricks and unwritten rules -- but only applied to dissenters! VILE AD HOM IS OKAY IF YOU'RE A FANBOY!
I just repeat from yesterday:
You cannot even get an answer here as to whether there IS a moderator or not! Works by "magic".
And add that the "hiding" of comments which are okay under common law goes on as of today, just read a couple pieces back.
Re: Well, this is the place to learn about sneaky tricks and unwritten rules -- but only applied to dissenters! VILE AD HOM IS OKAY IF YOU'RE A FANBOY!
Just for the record, Mr. SovCit, I have had at least a couple of comments flagged in the past. One got both a flagging and a Funny badge!
And even if there is a moderator, at worst, they get rid of spam comments that any other comments section on any other blog would send to the digital dumpster. I have seen no reason to believe a flesh-and-blood moderator is stopping you, me, or anyone else from saying what they want.
(Oh, and one more thing: Per usual, “common law” is not a magic phrase that ends discussion and prevents rebuttals, especially if you cannot define what it means and in what context you use it. Try another trick.)
Re: Well, this is the place to learn about sneaky tricks and unwritten rules -- but only applied to dissenters! VILE AD HOM IS OKAY IF YOU'RE A FANBOY!
Re: Well, this is the place to learn about sneaky tricks and unwritten rules -- but only applied to dissenters! VILE AD HOM IS OKAY IF YOU'RE A FANBOY!
The humans (Mike Masnick and helpers) behind Techdirt obviously moderate...where do you suppose weekly "editor's choice" awards come from? How do you suppose those "flag" choices get converted to hidden comments, especially in the presence of ill-behaved visitors who flag at random? Make accidental clicks?
Just where did you cop such an "attitude", by the way? You don't suppose your brick-ignorance and inability to figure out commonly-unspoken rules might have pissed off the management, who notices that you are using more of their limited time than is available for no benefit to anyone?
Re: Well, this is the place to learn about sneaky tricks and unwritten rules -- but only applied to dissenters! VILE AD HOM IS OKAY IF YOU'RE A FANBOY!
Re:
credit where due
No scripts, no captcha's, anon allowed, and your even good about vpn users- I don't know how you guys do it, and I suspect it's allot of work, which makes it all the more impressive.
cheers fellows!
The Limits of the First
Unquestionably incorrect
If only "on their platforms" was added to the end of this sentence it would be correct.
What we need is technology that empowers people to create and control their own platforms for speech, not government regulation.
Flat but threaded comments solves this problem
You remember the Idea of a forum.
(much as Rome never lived up to anything ,but as an ideal, it is aspirational)
