It's Time to Talk About Internet Companies' Content Moderation Operations
As discussed in this post below, on February 2nd, Santa Clara University is hosting a gathering of tech platform companies to discuss how they actually handle content moderation questions. Many of the participants have written short essays about the questions that will be discussed at this event -- and over the next few weeks we'll be publishing many of those essays. This first one comes from Professor Eric Goldman, who put together the conference, explaining the rationale behind the event and this series of essays.
Many user-generated content (UGC) services aspire to build scalable businesses where usage and revenues grow without increasing headcount. Even with advances in automated filtering and artificial intelligence, this goal is not realistic. Large UGC databases require substantial human intervention to moderate anti-social and otherwise unwanted content and activities. Despite the often-misguided assumptions by policymakers, problematic content usually does not have flashing neon signs saying "FILTER ME!" Instead, humans must find and remove that content—especially with borderline cases, where machines can't make sufficiently nuanced judgments.
At the largest UGC services, the number of people working on content moderation is eye-popping. By 2018, YouTube will have 10,000 people on its "trust & safety teams." Facebook's "safety and security team" will grow to 20,000 people in 2018.
Who are these people? What exactly do they do? How are they trained? Who sets the policies about what content the service considers acceptable?
We have surprisingly few answers to these questions. Occasionally, companies have discussed these topics in closed-door events, but very little of this information has been made public.
This silence is unfortunate. A UGC service's decision to publish or remove content can have substantial implications for individuals and the community, yet we lack the information to understand how those decisions are made and by whom. Furthermore, the silence has inhibited the development of industry-wide "best practices." UGC services can learn a lot from each other—if they start sharing information publicly.
On Friday, a conference called "Content Moderation and Removal at Scale" will take place at Santa Clara University. (The conference is sold out, but we will post recordings of the proceedings, and we hope to make a live-stream available). Ten UGC services will present "facts and figures" about their content moderation operations, and five panels will discuss cutting-edge content moderation issues. For some services, this conference will be the first time they've publicly revealed details about their content moderation operations. Ideally, the conference will end the industry's norm of silence.
In anticipation of the conference, we assembled ten essays from conference speakers discussing various aspects of content moderation. These essays provide a sample of the conversation we anticipate at the conference. Expect to hear a lot more about content moderation operational issues in the coming months and years.
Eric Goldman is a Professor of Law, and Co-Director of the High Tech Law Institute, at Santa Clara University School of Law. He has researched and taught Internet Law for over 20 years, and he blogs on the topic at the Technology & Marketing Law Blog.
I received an app to do moderation jobs through lionbridge
That being said, it's subjective accuracy and was basically relying on human tuning and they were clearly targeting the ability to pay people a very low income to moderate.
Re: I received an app to do moderation jobs through lionbridge
"UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
When you get a BASIC fact wrong, the rest can't be right. -- And yeah, goes on as below to include "remove", but at best it's lousy phrasing.
Now, The Masnick often sez that "platforms" such as mega-corporations Facebook, Google, and Twitter, have a First Amendment Right to arbitrarily control the speech of "natural" persons, even to stop the "service". The second tier of weenies say persons will just have to find alternatives, but separate in some tiny venue is clearly not equal. So I say that's un-American and that these supra-national corporations need good clear cause under common law to do ANY regulating. -- Sure, for a while they'll pick targets vaguely justified under common law, but soon as everyone is used to speech controlled by corporations, it'll be used against anyone not a rabid globalist.
And proving that this is just more of the same nattering is that there's nothing solid, just announcing yet another "conference" where self-aggrandizing weenies (who believe themselves "insiders") will variously gloss over facts and hide the ongoing censorship by globalist corporations of "conservative" and pro-American persons.
Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
BTW: I note the the interim limit on length of both subject line and body seem to be removed, so since generally more convenient for all, I'm back to prior practice.
Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
You're far worse than wrong, you're INEFFECTIVE.
This is a typical AC one-liner -- probably by a Techdirt "administrator" -- unable to think of more substance than gainsaying.
Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Will you next start claiming that a fringe on the flag means all judges are presiding over maritime court and therefore have no jurisdiction? Are you a sovereign ciizen who doesn't need a driver's license and can write off your debts with the secret bank account encoded in your birth certificate.
Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Oh, it's likely "Stephen T Stone", then -- and AS IF you want me to make a point!
Do you even grasp that lawyers invented "corporate" persons out of the blue? They've forced use of the term "natural", not me.
Those who understand will appreciate the accuracy, while those who oppose the Constitution will try to minimize use of the terms.
Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Re: Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
So who are you, AC, to assert a a rule here is that all questions must be answered? (Including this one.)
Yet more off-topic one-liners all you have? (It's likely the same one AC with magic of Tor Browser.)
Next you'll be typing chicken noises.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: &quot;UGC service's decision to publish&quot; -- No, &quot;platforms&quot; neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: &quot;platforms&quot; are practically IMMUNE und
No, not THE goddamn Batman! -- I think you're just
a goddamn idiot. But thanks for showing the heights of Techdirt discourse.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: &quot;UGC service's decision to publish&quot; -- No, &quot;platforms&quot; neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: &quot;platforms&quot; are practically IMMUNE
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Seriously, out_of_the_blue, let your fuck buddies up for oxygen every once in a while. Oxygen's not copyrighted, I promise there's no infringement.
Re: Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
hey, cool info, ac! want to use this myself, so would you state what's true, and give a really authortative source?
or are you just making stuff up?
Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
I am not going to do a reply to each of your individual posts because of course not. Consider this a catch-all for all of your bullshit in this entire conversation thread up to now.
They do. They absolutely do. Google could literally shut down YouTube tomorrow at noon and nobody outside of Google’s management team could stop them.
(Also: “Natural persons” is not a magic catchphrase, Mr. SovCit. You do not strengthen your argument by using that or other SovCit lingo as if it means something to anyone other than you.)
That is correct. If a service boots you from its platform or shuts down, you will have to find an alternative. You cannot force a platform to either host your speech or remain active.
Given how the American socioeconomic system has allowed a handful of major corporations to control the production and distribution of nearly all of our media, calling this system “un-American” seems dishonest.
Again: SovCit buzzwords that you either cannot or will not explain or define do not bolster your argument. As for the “good clear cause” issue, I would think the right of a company to “regulate” speech on any platform it owns is cause enough.
You mean like the people who get suspended from Twitter because they dared to snap back at a harasser and got reported en masse by that harasser’s followers? Or the queer people who had their videos blocked within YouTube search simply because they had LGBT-friendly titles/content? Corporations already fuck this up. There is no perfect moderation. That said, we can accept the imperfection of Internet moderation while working to improve it.
(And for a third time: “Globalist”, like “natural person” and “common law”, is not the magic word you think it is.)
Question! Do you believe companies such as Google should be forced to host advertisements from anyone with the cash to afford an ad spot?
Uh, two things: Twitter reported that his account was legitimately hacked, and Sean Hannity has a television show on which he can complain. And yes, you cannot complain publicly on that platform, but there are plenty of other platforms out there to use. If Twitter dumps you, you can use given Mastodon or GNU Social instance, Tumblr, YouTube, Blogger, Ello, and any other site that allows for publicly-viewable posts to complain how Twitter silenced all of your speech forever.
So what?
The average person calls those things “corporations”. Lawyers, reporters, and SovCits are the only assholes who use the phrase “corporate persons” with sincerity. To which one of the three groups do you belong?
Re: "UGC service's decision to publish" -- No, "platforms" neither make the decision nor PUBLISH, or they'd be liable: "platforms" are practically IMMUNE under Section 230, CDA.
Demanding that others carry your speech is as much an affront to their freedom, as demanding that others censor their or others speech, as both demands are one person trying to force others to bend to their will.
Ignoring the history of people will figure out the black box, bypass it, and another round of secrets will be stuffed in the box in an unending spiral of we can fix this, if only we spend more!!!!!!
They face pressure from politicians, & 'well meaning' groups who want to wrap the world in nerf & pretend bad things don't exist if we can hide them. Corporations are now responsible for what children see & must be punished if they fail to protect 'the children'!!
I didn't get weird because I saw the word nazi online. I've said some horrible cutting things & used bad words, thankfully I've avoided the Moral Moderation League so far. Heh I've triggered moderation here a couple times, but magically it isn't for my content its for how it looked to code... and its reviewed & approved quickly. They are trying to stop spammers & the trade off is sometimes if I sound like a bot I get caught too.
We can not keep blaming Google, FB, Twitter, etc. because you saw something that offended you. The internet is vast & its still going to be out there, somewhere. Politicians of a certain age believe Google = Internet. While they are large, they aren't the entire internet.
No code can replace human review, but humans can only handle so much. Without clear training you end up with silly enforcement. See Also: A verified Twitter account can say things worse than unverified & not get the same timeout.
We need to admit, there is bad shit out there in the world.
It is OUR responsibility to prepare ourselves & kids for seeing it rather than just expect someone else once again can be legislated to do the heavy lifting for us.
Oooh and because filters are fun...
Has anyone Seen Kyle? He's about this tall! Have you Seen Kyle? (if you aren't laughing, say it outloud or google have you seen kyle).
"Racist Russian trolls are weaponizing freedom of speech to censor marginalized persons!"
vs
"Interest groups are drowning conversation threads on social media with off-topic or otherwise intentionally inflammatory rhetoric"
If you want productive discussion, it starts with you. You *know* there's certain demographics that claim partisan social media management are censoring Conservatives. Why use rhetoric that's likely to provoke them rather than presenting the issue neutrally? You'll get less trolls that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because those same people will weaponize a rhetorically-neutral response against you.
Re: Re:
I am disappointed that you assume all who could possibly disagree are beyond reasonable discourse. The idea behind rhetorical neutrality isn't to eliminate hecklers - it's to reduce their numbers and to clearly present the problem.
I've been seeing quite a lot of reasonablele complaints about absurd social media moderation in recent months. Enough complaints that I am predisposed to think partisan idealogues are using the cover of the "moderation" topic to moderate reasonable, non-inflammatory speech they don't like. I'm not saying this as a partisan idealogue - I don't care for tribal politics and I prefer focusing on issues.
If you're serious about furthering what amounts to public policy discourse while minimizing hecklers and trolls, please keep inflammatory rhetoric to a minimum.
If you insist on using inflammatory rhetoric, then you shouldn't be surprised when you get inflammatory responses.
Re:
Re: Re:
Respond to something I actually said next time.
Re:
Care to substantiate these allegations?
Re:
Re:
