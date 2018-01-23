 
Politics

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 23rd 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
democracy, fake news, mathew ingram, podcast, politics

Companies:
facebook



Techdirt Podcast Episode 151: Facebook Won't Save Democracy

from the uncharted-territory dept

In the midst of the political chaos in America and the world at large, a whole lot of attention has been turned to Facebook and its role in modern democracy. The social network has responded by announcing another round of news feed changes, the true impact of which (if any) remains far from clear. This week, we're joined by Mathew Ingram from the Columbia Journalism Review to talk about Facebook's changes, and whether we can or should expect them to fix anything.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

