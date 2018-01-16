Shipyard Brewing Sues The Brewery It Is... >>
by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jan 16th 2018 4:11pm


Filed Under:
4th amendment, claire mccaskill, dianne feinstein, jeff flake, nsa, privacy, ron wyden, section 702, surveillance



After Basically No Debate, And No Opportunity For Amendments, Senate Votes To Expand NSA Surveillance

from the not-unexpected,-but-dumb dept

As was unfortunately expected, after a very short (and fairly stupid) debate that was full of misleading statements that focused more on "but... but... terrorism!" than anything substantive, the Senate has voted for cloture on the same bill the House approved last week that extends and expands the NSA's 702 surveillance program, opening it up to widespread abuse and refusing to do simple things like adding in a warrant requirement when used to spy on Americans. The vote was actually surprisingly close -- going right down to the wire. They needed 60 votes to get this bill over the top and they almost didn't get them. The final vote was 60 to 39 with the final vote (well over an hour after the vote starting) coming from Senator Claire McCaskill in favor of warrantless spying on Americans.

This is not all that surprising, even if it's disappointing. It follows the pattern that we've seen with surveillance programs over the past decade. Whenever they are up for renewal, Congress refuses to debate or discuss serious reforms until there's like a week left... and then they have a simplistic and rushed debate that basically consists of the hawks freaking out about how we're all going to die if the NSA can't keep spying on people, and civil liberty defenders pointing to the 4th Amendment, only to have the surveillance state supporters push back that the NSA protects us and is full of good people and how dare you question their good nature by insisting on petty little things like "warrants" as required by the Constitution.

The cloture vote is not technically the final vote. It just shuts down debate and blocks the ability to raise any amendments. There will be a final vote soon, but the cloture vote is, effectively, the important vote here, and having voted for cloture the bill will pass -- and despite President Trump's confusion last week, he will sign the bill, and the NSA will get to turn back on its "about" surveillance capabilities it had been forced into shutting down last year, and the FBI will continue to get full, warrantless access to the "backdoor" or "incidental" collections of the communications of many, many Americans without a warrant and without anything approaching probable cause.

While this was expected to turn out this way, it's still bad. It's our Senate (and the House and the White House) purposely spitting on the 4th Amendment of the Constitution to appease the NSA and the FBI. And, as with last week, it's especially incredible to see a number of Senators who have spoken out against Donald Trump -- including Senators Jeff Flake and Dianne Feinstein -- then turn around and vote for this. Last week, Flake compared Trump to Stalin. And just days later he votes to give that same Trump vast surveillance powers over Americans. Incredible. Meanwhile, Trump has been attacking Claire McCaskill left and right as she's up for re-election... and she repays that by giving him more surviellance power and selling out the American public. Missouri voters should remember that.

9 Comments

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Jan 2018 @ 4:17pm

    Its wrong to wonder what the NSA was texting to the lawmakers to get the vote to happen.

    I thought they all swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, perhaps its time to remind them of that.

    They really need to show proof of what the program actually gains us. We had terror attacks while they had these super powers, giving them more seems to be a bad idea when the trade off is going to be lying in court how they got the evidence to convict people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2018 @ 4:29pm

      Re:

      Fake news: The constitution is written by NSA, the older constitution was replaced in 1952 to give a more easily encryptable word-salad for the two parties to sell out to. The old one is mostly used for keeping the piano level in the white house.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2018 @ 4:41pm

      Re:

      The NSA has been collecting domestic data long enough that most of the members of congress would have had their information siphoned up before they became untouchable. It is not beyond the possible to believe that they are all comprimised and doing the bidding of their blackmailers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    SteveMB (profile), 16 Jan 2018 @ 4:50pm

    Memo to Congressional Democrats: The predictions of a "Blue Wave" in November are not based on enduring physical phenomena like tides and eclipses. They are based on the likelihood that voters in November will continue to be pissed off at the Trumpanzee while not becoming likewise pissed off at you. If you insist on pissing away the latter, don't come running to me for an explanation of "what happened?!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2018 @ 5:30pm

      Re:

      I'm sure right around that time we will have increased external threats causing panic and making the election of anyone who isn't a conservative old white guy, very unlikely. You are failing to account for the Military Industrial complex who need panic and fear to reign to keep their power.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2018 @ 5:51pm

    I'm leaving this FUCKED UP country.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 16 Jan 2018 @ 6:50pm

    Telling priorities

    So as bad as they think Trump is, they think opening themselves up to claims of being 'soft on terrorism' is even worse, such that they are willing to give even more power to the former in order to prevent the latter.

    Nice to see them put their personal gains above the public in such a blatantly open way for all to see.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 16 Jan 2018 @ 9:35pm

    Trump doesn't know how to use the intelligence sector...

    But sooner or later we're going to elect an authoritarian purge-hungry bigot who does.

    And we're doing nothing to stop it from happening.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jan 2018 @ 9:55pm

    Um..Dulles, Bushes..

    All of these people where NAZI supporters and Operation Paperclip was not mostly about the weirner von browns, it was about hiring almost the entire leftover SS by the nascent CIA(OSS), No one should be surprised at how things have turned out.

    You gave control of your government to fascista because err.. fascists good jorb AmeriKKKa

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


