Tue, Jan 9th 2018 10:25am


Daily Deal: Dashlane Password Manager Premium Subscriptions

Never forget another password with Dashlane. With patented security architecture, the most accurate autofill, and an instant password generator and changer, you don’t trade convenience for security—you get both. Available across all platforms and browsers, Dashlane lets you instantly log into any website, make digital payments, securely store vital personal data, and more. Three premium subscriptions are on sale in the Deals store -- 1 year for $19.98, 3 years for $59.94, or 5 years for $99.90. These special deals are available to new Dashlane users only so jump in now.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2018 @ 1:46pm

    "Never forget another password with Dashlane, the world’s smartest, simplest, most secure password manager.” I find the phrase "most secure" very interesting... not because it's hubris, but mostly because there is a devil inside me that giggles every time he hears it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


