Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jan 22nd 2018 3:27pm


Filed Under:
engine, exclusivity, licensing, squadron 42, star citizen, video games

Companies:
cig, crytek



It Kind Of Looks Like Crytek Sued Star Citizen Developer By Pretending Its Engine License Says Something It Doesn't

from the fake-it-until-you-make-it dept

We see all kinds of crazy copyright disputes and lawsuits around here. It is, after all, kind of our thing. Still, occasionally you come across a copyright lawsuit so completely head-scratching as to make you question reality. Thus is the case with the lawsuit Crytek filed against CIG, makers of the long-anticipated Star Citzen game, for both breaking a licensing agreement between both parties and copyright infringement. Strangely, if you read the complaint, all of this centers around CIG choosing not to use the Crytek engine.

Crytek's lawsuit alleged that CIG broke a CryEngine licensing agreement and infringed on Crytek's copyrights by switching from CryEngine to Amazon's Lumberyard platform in late 2016. But CIG contends that Crytek's complaint selectively and misleadingly quotes from the full Game License Agreement signed by both parties.

CIG's response, as highlighted in its motion to dismiss looks really bad for Crytek. Essentially, CIG contends that Crytek either doesn't know how to read its own licensing agreement, or is selecting portions of the agreement to make it seem like it says something it simply doesn't. As an example, Crytek's suit claims the licensing agreement isn't supposed to extend to a spinoff game CIG is developing, Squardron 42, except that the full licensing agreement CIG put before the court specifically covers Squadron 42 by name.

And if that sort of gaff isn't enough to get your head shaking, CIG also points out that the licensing agreement, while providing exclusivity to the engine to CIG, doesn't actually require the company to use the engine at all.

CIG also argues that the "exclusive rights" to CryEngine granted in the license agreement do not extend to a requirement to use that engine. "The plain language of the GLA where the grant of rights to CIG appears, plus the well-established concept of an exclusive license, instead establish that the word 'exclusively' simply means that CIG’s right to use the Engine in the Game is exclusive to CIG and Crytek may not give that right to anyone else," the company writes.

"No provision in the GLA states that CIG 'shall not' embed any other engine or third-party software in the Game," the response continues.

That covers the contract dispute portion of this. The claim of copyright infringement brought by Crytek appears to center on CIG's failure to post Crytek's copyright notices for the game engine it is no longer using.

By extension, the requirement to list Crytek's copyright notices only applies when CryEngine was being used, CIG argues. Furthermore, CIG argues, the original agreement bars either party from seeking damages, as Crytek is attempting with its lawsuit. And Roberts Space Industries, which is named in the original Crytek complaint, didn't actually sign the agreement in question, CIG contends.

At face value, it's difficult to describe this whole situation as something other than Crytek's legal team stepping directly into a bucket of shit, comically hopping up and down while shaking its fist for a moment, and then simply falling over backwards. I'm hard-pressed to think of a bigger loser of a suit than this, assuming CIG's documentation is correct.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 5:07pm

    If you use it, it's copyright infringement. If you don't use it, it's copyright infringement. Well, who am I to argue with a lawyer?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 7:06pm

      Re:

      Same logic MyNameHere is such a fan of. If you look like you're committing a crime, you're guilty. But if you don't look like you're committing a crime, obviously it means you took steps to prevent yourself from looking like you're committing a crime, so you must be guilty and therefore have to surrender anything and everything for inspection, just in case there's anything incriminating. After all if you weren't guilty you wouldn't have anything to hide, right? (Never mind that if you did have something to hide they'd run roughshod over you anyway...)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Coyne Tibbets (profile), 22 Jan 2018 @ 7:28pm

      Re:

      Look, it's very simple: Having reached an agreement with us, failure on your part to pay us forever is a violation of our intellectual property rights in your money.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 5:14pm

    Mostly, yes. But there seem to be some claims regarding CIG having to contribute "fixes" back to Crytek, a point CIG stayed silent on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 5:55pm

      Re:

      One would assume fixes would refer to issues encountered while using the software. Since they decided against using it, any fixes would be none existant. Nice try though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 8:54pm

      Re:

      They didn't address it directly, but they did address all of Crytek's concerns indirectly. The agreement includes a clause that states neither party can sue the other for damages, which is exactly what Crytek is trying to do. If Crytek can't claim any damages, then the whole lawsuit gets thrown out anyways. They would have to prove that CIG was acting intentionally malicious or grossly negligent, and I don't think them not sending over some bug reports is gonna be enough to prove that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 8:14pm

    What makes this more complicated is that they didn't really switch engines. Amazon bought a version of Cryengine and named it Lumberyard. It was only a few days effort for CIG to switch from Cryengine to Lumberyard since they were based on the same codebase.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Will B., 22 Jan 2018 @ 10:05pm

      Re:

      Sounds like an issue between Crytek and Amazon, then. If Amazon bought a version of it with the express intent of modifying it and releasing it as Lumberyard and selling it, I have to assume Amazon cleared all the legal hurdles to do so, and thus it was well within CIG's rights to purchase a license to that and use that instead.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 22 Jan 2018 @ 10:53pm

        Re: Re:

        Agreed. However there may be a bit of bad blood between Crytek and CIG. A few years ago Crytek didn’t pay their employees for a few months and a bunch of them were hired by one of CIG’s subsidiaries. As a result CIG has been able to make a whole bunch of new improvements to the engine. I haven’t seen a response from CIG stating that they have threes fixes/new features.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 22 Jan 2018 @ 10:32pm

    Copyright, it can do anything!!!
    Except make sense.
    So stretched, bent, twisted, mangled that somehow this is a case of Schrödinger's copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2018 @ 1:47am

    Honest question, as a non-developer-- do these kind of "you have to use our engine for this game" kind of contracts show up for platform-exclusive titles? And if so, how are they usually phrased compared to this one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    KeillRandor (profile), 23 Jan 2018 @ 2:39am

    Been following this for a while...

    This GLA between Crytek and CIG is too ambiguous is places, and was obviously written either in a hurry or by amateurs :P

    Having said that, trying to make out that a (fairly standard) non-compete clause (against CIG developing their own game engine) is instead a clause determining exclusive use of CryEngine FOR the game (no other engine allowed) is just bullshit.

    The moment CIG swapped to using Lumberyard (new contract between CIG and Amazon), and stopped using CryEngine the GLA between Crytek and CIG is no longer applicable.

    For this reason, the two viable claims they do have, only matter for the time until this happened:

    Failure to reciprocate bug fixes and improvements to the engine, and failure to display engine use and copyright ownership notices etc. with the product.

    The only other ambiguous aspect is how it applies to Squadron 42 - on one hand it describes it as a separate game, but on the other it also details that it must use the same basic launcher-executable as Star Citizen. If this didn't happen while they were using CryEngine (not Lumberyard), then Crytek may also have a (minor) case regardless of it being described (and therefore allowed to exist) as a separate game.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


