by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jan 9th 2018 7:31pm


bullying, comic con, phoenix, trademark

san diego comic-con



The Other Side: Phoenix Comicon Proactively Changes Names To Avoid San Diego Comic-Con Bully

from the appeasement-strategy dept

We had just been talking about the brewing trademark civil war set to break out across the country in the comics conventions space, with Yakima Central City Comic Con choosing not to react to the fiasco of a court case that saw San Diego Comic-Con enforce its trademark against a convention in Salt Lake City. Their decision, publicly revealed relatively soon after the court case outcome, indicated that some comic conventions take the view that SDCC's trademark is invalid for any number of reasons and that they can simply wait for the Salt Lake Comic Con's attempt to invalidate SDCC's trademark to shake out. These would be conventions deciding not to freak out just because one bully got one win.

But of course that stance could never be universal among all comic conventions in America and now we have our first convention deciding to show everyone what a chilling effect trademark bullying can have. The previously-named Phoenix Comicon has announced it will be rebranding as the Phoenix Comic Fest, with the company behind the convention, Square Egg Entertainment, providing only the thinnest of veils over its reasoning for the change.

“In recent months, the use of the word Comic-Con, and its many forms, has become litigious. We would prefer to focus on creating the best events and experiences for our attendees. Therefore, effective immediately, our event held annually in Phoenix in the spring will be rebranded as Phoenix Comic Fest.”

Square Egg also said that they will change the event’s website and other assets over the next week to reflect the new name. As of this writing, they’ve already updated the event's Facebookand Twitter accounts and have posted an updated logo for the event.

This, necessarily, must be considered a win for the San Diego Comic-Con folks. The whole point of the lawsuit that kicked all of this off was that they didn't want anyone else using their plainly generic and descriptive, yet now enforced, trademark. Still, the obvious question is exactly what sort of win is this? If anything, this move by the now-named Phoenix Comic Fest seems to indicate that even the fearful out there will simply rebrand. With no actual customer or public confusion to seriously be worried about, it seems to me that the only real incentive in all of this for SDCC is licensing and partnership agreements. A simple name change does away with those potential rewards.

Still, it's worth keeping in mind that there are over 100 conventions in America alone using some flavor of the "comic con" mark. What percentage will undertake the very real costs in rebranding and what percentage will stand their ground carries some importance, but so long as the latter number is sizable SDCC will have quite a bit in the way of court costs and lawyers' fees to pay for the pleasure of eking out five-figure jury awards.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    ovisis, 9 Jan 2018 @ 8:10pm

    I tend to portmanteau words on a regular basis, and Comic-Con I generally say as "Commie-Con". Without really thinking, I did it to this upcoming Comic Fest, giving me, urrr, "commie-fest".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 9 Jan 2018 @ 8:51pm

      Re: Silly Portmanteaus...

      If you are going to think about what the portmanteau brings up that it wasn't intended to, think about the fact that a comic-con is a con, as in con-job or con man, and this whole TM shebang is almost comical!

      Be interesting to see if San Diego Comic Fest springs up next year and causes havoc by competing with the comic con, especially if the consumers are pissed...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 9:17pm

    Proof that SDCC's win was empty

    I'm sure the Phoenix Comic Fest will survive just fine with its new name, accentuating the fact that "Comic-Con" isn't actually worth fighting or paying for.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 9:34pm

    Reborn from the...sky is falling?

    Phoenix Comicon rebrands itself Chicken Comic Fest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 1:03am

    So, they change their name from the common abbreviation for convention to the common abbreviation for festival. An abbreviation that's in use by at least 2 film festivals I attend every year, although without the "comic" prefix in those cases.

    I wonder, therefore, if this will be the end of it, or if some existing festival will get the bright idea to follow in these footsteps and pretend that another common phrase belongs exclusively to them.

    By the way, I just did a quick Google search to see if anyone was using the "comic fest" before now, and was amused to see this near the top: http://www.sdcomicfest.org

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:55am

      Re:

      From the frying pan into the fire. I don't blame them but it's best to wait and join forces with Salt Lake City Comic Con to invalidate the damn thing, adding weight to the case.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 3:22am

    It would be a pity if SDCC's bullying legal tactics turned off the fans. Imagine fans not showing up for a big Marvel exclusive, it might make Marvel reconsider showing at SDCC. Its a huge fandom & some assholes decided they get to charge rent on all of it. If the fans get worked up this will blow up in their faces.

    But then fans talk a good game, but still spend their money with companies who treat them like Ike treated Tina.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


