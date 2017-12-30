HideTechdirt is off until the new year! We'll be back with our regular posts on Tuesday, January 2nd.
by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Dec 30th 2017 12:00pm


This Week In Techdirt History: December 24th - 30th

from the EOY dept

Five Years Ago

This week in 2012, we were a bit surprised and confused to see pirated movies being shared from Hollywood IP addresses — and, it soon turned out, from all major record labels, and several government agencies including the DOJ. Whether this was just amateur honeypotting was unclear, but whatever the case, Hollywood still broke records at the box office that year. Meanwhile, the Senate was debating the extension of FISA — which means they were rejecting amendments that could improve it and passing it with all its problems intact.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2007, we took a look at Hollywood's ongoing crusade to convince ISPs around the world to block sites it doesn't like, and also at how the industry's supposed challenges with digitally archiving films are caused by their obsession with ownership and copyright, not technological limitations. The MPAA, at least, realized (after years of complaints) that elaborately DRM-laden DVD screeners for the Oscars are not worth the effort. Meanwhile, as the EU began looking to destroy fashion innovation by enforcing fashion copyrights, we were even more distressed to hear copyright mentioned in the same breath as the great pyramids of Egypt and the works of Michelangelo.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2002, people were telling the Copyright Office just what they think about the terrible parts of the DMCA, as Declan McCullough was treading the line of fearmongering but still providing a good look at some of the injustices the law enables. Cablevision's Optimum Online broadband was threatening to ban customers who use file trading services (regardless of the purpose of their use), and Hollywood was still obsessed with DRM — and this is an industry smart enough to fire the guy who convinced them selling DVDs might be a good idea!

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2017 @ 1:29pm

    Nobody gives a fuck. Go away. You’re not relevant. Never have been.

      Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2017 @ 5:32pm

      Re:

      Hi, antidirt. Watching you have a complete and thorough mental breakdown trying to defend the RIAA having pirated files on their IP addresses was hilarious. (And they say nobody reads flagged comments...)

      Yeah, this website is apparently insignificant, irrelevant. Yet you tools keep coming back for more and bitch about the piracy you think is happening. It's like a surgeon recommending a lobotomy and amputation for the common cold.

      And there's also the fact that Shiva Ayyadurai tried to take down this website (guess somebody gave a fuck after all, unlike what you'd like to believe) and got his ass kicked. Sucks to be you, don't it?

      Have a good year being a dick, antidirt, or whichever you non-logging-in knuckledraggers this is. Don't forget to step in the wood chipper on your way out...

    That One Guy (profile), 30 Dec 2017 @ 4:30pm

    Wow, re-reading those first two articles it was positively staggering how much blatant hypocrisy, fake cluelessness and special pleading was on display by the contrarian squad.

      Anonymous Coward, 30 Dec 2017 @ 5:34pm

      Re:

      out_of_the_blue, ladies and gentlemen. Unless it's Google, there is no corporate cock he won't guzzle down to the balls.

      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 30 Dec 2017 @ 5:39pm

      Re: how much blatant hypocrisy, fake cluelessness and special pleading was on display

      I’ve been following this site for a few years (close to 10?) now. It’s interesting to see how the comments have evolved; in the beginning, you got lots of people taking the line to the effect that “of course copyrights and patents are good for the economy and the content creators, there’s no evidence otherwise and you must be stupid for trying to claim there is”.

      Eventually, those people realized that that viewpoint wasn’t going to fly. Or maybe they gave up and went somewhere more friendly to their prejudices.

      These days, it seems the pro-“intellectual-property”-ers have given up trying to claim that the facts are on their side. So they are reduced to responding more along the lines of sullen passive-aggressiveness and loud sulking. Basically, insinuating that there must be something wrong with all the evidence, without being able to actually come out and say what it is.

      Mike Masnick (profile), 30 Dec 2017 @ 11:16pm

      Re:

      Wow, re-reading those first two articles it was positively staggering how much blatant hypocrisy, fake cluelessness and special pleading was on display by the contrarian squad.

      Wow. That was a trip down troll memory lane...

