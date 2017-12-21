Daily Deal: How To Build A Computer Bundle

The $19 How to Build a Computer Bundle contains 5 courses designed to teach you how to build your own custom PC or, if you're not into that, how to get the most out of your current computer. With 4 hours of content, you'll learn all about the functional roles of the various components and hardware that make up a computing system. The bundle helps you understand how to increase data read/write speeds and how to prepare your computer for a drive crash. Learn network cable wiring inside and out, get an introduction to laptop hardware, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.