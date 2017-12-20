Daily Deal: Fader Stealth Drone

There are few things the FADER quadcopter can't do! Ready to fly right out of the box, this drone is loaded with advanced features that make flying a breeze for beginners, and a ton of fun for experts. Super stealthy, lightweight, and ticked out with a six-axis gyro module and awesome HD camera, it's on sale for $69.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.