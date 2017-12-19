 
Culture

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 19th 2017 1:30pm


barry eisler, debate, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 148: The Lost Art Of Productive Debate

from the discourse-on-discourse dept

Even those of us who believe that the internet is overall a tremendous positive force when it comes to discourse and culture can admit that, in many parts of the online world (and really the world in general), having constructive and substantive conversations is... difficult. And that issue has most certainly come to the fore in the last couple of years. So this week, we're joined by author Barry Eisler (one of our first and most frequent podcast guests) to tackle the challenge of framing important debates in productive ways, and actually getting somewhere with them.

