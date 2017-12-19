How The Muppets And A Font Choice Hurt The... >>
<< Would-Be Congressman Wants A Law Forcing...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Dec 19th 2017 10:36am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: MCSA Windows Server 2016 Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The MCSA Windows Server 2016 Bundle is a series of courses designed to help you achieve the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016. In the first course, you'll cover installation of Windows Server through standard manual means and image-based installations discussing various requirements and different versions. The next course covers all the major aspects of a network running Windows from planning and implementing IPv4 and IPv6 addressing schemes, troubleshooting client and server connectivity to name resolution with the Domain Name System and assignment of IP addresses using Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol. The final course teaches IT pros how to deploy and configure Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) in a distributed environment, how to implement Group Policy, how to perform backup and restore, and how to monitor and troubleshoot Active Directory-related issues with Windows Server 2016. This bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
How The Muppets And A Font Choice Hurt The... >>
<< Would-Be Congressman Wants A Law Forcing...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 148: The Lost Art Of Productive Debate (0)
11:54 NAACP Fought Net Neutrality Until Last Week, Now Suddenly Supports The Idea (10)
10:41 How The Muppets And A Font Choice Hurt The Star Trek / Dr. Seuss Mashup In Court (12)
10:36 Daily Deal: MCSA Windows Server 2016 Bundle (0)
09:33 Would-Be Congressman Wants A Law Forcing Social Media Platforms To Keep All His Alt-Right Buddies Online (50)
06:23 FCC Boss Claims Net Neutrality Supporters Were Clearly Wrong Because Twitter Still Works The Day After Repeal (66)
03:23 Russia Threatens To Ban YouTube And Twitter, But Probably Won't Try (7)

Monday

19:34 Five Below, Trendy Retailer, Sues 10 Below, Ice Cream Seller, For Trademark Infringement (27)
15:33 Comcast's Push For A Shitty New Net Neutrality Law Begins In Earnest (22)
13:29 Another Court Says Compelled Password Production Doesn't Violate The Fifth Amendment (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.