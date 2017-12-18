Manhattan DA Cy Vance Makes His Annual Pitch... >>
Mon, Dec 18th 2017 10:34am


Daily Deal: Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Sid Meier's Civilization needs little introduction, but the newest entry to the saga offers entirely new ways to engage with your world. The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation, creating an enormous community of players attempting to build an empire to stand the test of time. Advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, advancing your culture, and going head to head with history's greatest leaders. There are five ways to achieve victory in Civilization VI. Which will you choose? Get started for $29.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 18 Dec 2017 @ 9:56am

    Between money shortage and lack of time I'm deeply sad to see this. Oh well. Another time.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2017 @ 11:19am

    Requires an online account to run?

    If so, no go for me.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2017 @ 2:39pm

      Re: Requires an online account to run?

      Looks like it gives you a steam code, so you'll need to be online to install/download. From my experience in previous games of the series, it should not need online to actually play.

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 18 Dec 2017 @ 2:33pm

    Many years ago, my friend was a huge fan of the first Civilization on the Amiga. I didn't really like the turn-based nature of the game and the fact that you had to reach a certain level by a set date to win the game. You could keep playing after that, but somehow it felt kind of pointless then.

