Fri, Dec 15th 2017 10:36am


Daily Deal: Voice, Chat, and Vision Automation Bundle

If you're looking to learn more about the growing app development field around AI, the Voice, Chat and Vision Automation Bundle is the place to get started. You'll learn about using Alexa for building conversational interfaces for Echo, FireTV and more. Another course covers SikuliX, a scripting/automation technology that relies on pattern matching. You'll learn about chatbots and how to build them with DialogFlow or Amazon Lex, and much more. This bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

