Smart Handgun Safe Not Smart Enough Not To Let... >>
<< Bogus Wiretap Charges Brought Against Man Who...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Dec 13th 2017 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Storyist For Mac

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Storyist is the only do-it-all writing platform designed specifically for fiction writers and optimized to be a powerful word processor on both desktop and mobile platforms. This fully-featured word processor gives you complete control over manuscripts and screenplays, giving you elite annotation power, high-level story viewing, and many more tools to make writing complex projects a breeze. It is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Smart Handgun Safe Not Smart Enough Not To Let... >>
<< Bogus Wiretap Charges Brought Against Man Who...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:41 Comic Con Verdict: Salt Lake Comic Con Loses The Battle, Now Seeks To Win The War (12)
13:41 FCC Boss Claims Net Neutrality Hurts Small ISPs, But The FCC's Own Data Proves Otherwise (10)
11:58 Deputies Involved In 62,000 Criminal Cases Shown To Be Liars, Frauds, Domestic Abusers, And Sexual Predators (13)
10:46 Smart Handgun Safe Not Smart Enough Not To Let Basically Anyone Break Into It (33)
10:41 Daily Deal: Storyist For Mac (0)
09:24 Bogus Wiretap Charges Brought Against Man Who Recorded Cops Costs NH Taxpayers $275,000 (20)
06:30 After Investigating Itself, CenturyLink Proclaims There's Just No Way It Committed Billing Fraud (17)
03:29 UK Drug Lab Misconduct Calls 10,000 Convictions And Prosecutions Into Question (20)

Tuesday

19:40 Hospitality Industry Group Pushes Back On Portland's Attempt To Trademark Bully A Local Brewery (9)
15:40 It Was Twenty(-odd) Years Ago Today When The Internet Looked Much Different Than It Does Now (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.