Tue, Dec 12th 2017 10:40am


Daily Deal: eLearnExcel + eLearnOffice

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Microsoft Office is one of the most ubiquitous software suites in the world, used extensively in offices of all industries. In special bundle, eLearnOffice uses bite-sized videos and quizzes to assess and increase your skills in eight Microsoft Office applications. Plus, you can delve even further into one of the flagship programs, Microsoft Excel, with this unique two-for-one deal for only $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

