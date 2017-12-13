Smart Handgun Safe Not Smart Enough Not To Let Basically Anyone Break Into It

When we discuss the problems around "the internet of things" and app-controlled everything, we typically have to get into the weeds a bit about privacy, whether you own what you purchased, and the ethical implications of opening up an internet-connected service or product to potential hacking. On the security and hacking side of things, it should be clear by now that far too many companies don't take this stuff seriously enough. Our pages are rife with IoT devices being hacked, including everything from Barbie dolls to sports cars. It's enough to make you long for a company with a mission basic enough to develop a product so geared towards security that it couldn't possibly get this app-controlled thing wrong.

Well, how about a handgun safe? Take the Vaultek VT20i handgun safe, for instance. This safe can be opened either by inputting the user's PIN number, up to eight digits, either on the box itself or via a smartphone app. Now, you're probably wondering why someone who needs their hand-cannon would need to open the safe up with an app. It's a great question, but one we probably shouldn't worry about considering that some security researches found that you can just open that damn thing with a laptop instead, no PIN number needed.

The remote unlock feature is supposed to work only when someone knows the four- to eight-digit personal identification number used to lock the device. But it turns out that this PIN safeguard can be bypassed using a standard computer and a small amount of programming know-how. As the video demonstration below shows, researchers with security firm Two Six Labs were able to open a VT20i safe in a matter of seconds by using their MacBook Pro to send specially designed Bluetooth data while it was in range. The feat required no knowledge of the unlock PIN or any advanced scanning of the vulnerable safe. The hack works reliably even when the PIN is changed. All that's required to make it work is that the safe have Bluetooth connectivity turned on.

Once this video and the code for the hack was released publicly, Vaultek snapped into action by releasing a statement claiming that this hack would take hours to pull off and would "require the ability to observe a correctly paired phone." To Which Two Six Labs said: "Nuh-uh!"

"Once you have developed this capability or written a script to do it, you can affect any safe in this product line in a matter of seconds," Austin Fletcher, Two Sixes Labs' lead vulnerability research engineer, told Ars. "Anyone can do this." In a blog post disclosing the vulnerability, the researchers included most of the code required to exploit the vulnerability. A competent developer would need 20 to 60 minutes to supply the missing portion. With that, the developer could build a smartphone app that could silently break into any existing VT20i safe in seconds, as long as Bluetooth was turned on.

Now, Dustin Culbreth, VP of Product Development for Vaultek, has issued a second statement from Vaultek, promising a firmware update that will address this exploit. There are a couple of problems with that. First, despite all of the Bluetooth back-and-forth from this gun safe and Bluetooth devices, the safe isn't actually connected to the internet. So, to patch this exploit, gun owners are going to be sent a USB device and install the patch themselves (perhaps through no more effort than plugging it in, but this is unclear) or will have to ship the safe back to Vaultek to be fixed. In a world where user error is the mantra of anyone involved in supporting technology, one shudders to think so much security over a weapon would be effective only at the pleasure of the average end-user's dedication to patching their own gun safe.

And that brings me back to the question of why such an app-controlled gun safe is necessary to begin with. I know we have gun owners among our readers, so please chime in below with what I'm missing, but isn't it enough to unlock the PIN from the box instead of your phone? And, if not, is the application controlled unlocking feature worth this kind of risk?