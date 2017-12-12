Hospitality Industry Group Pushes Back On... >>
Culture

by Cathy Gellis

Tue, Dec 12th 2017 3:40pm


Filed Under:
cda 230, first amendment, free speech, history, intermediary liability, reno v. aclu



It Was Twenty(-odd) Years Ago Today When The Internet Looked Much Different Than It Does Now

from the time-machine dept

Last week, Mike and I were at a conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Reno v. ACLU, a seminal case that declared that the First Amendment applied online. What makes the case so worth a conference celebrating it is not just what it meant as a legal matter – it's a significant step forward in First Amendment jurisprudence – but also what it meant as a practical matter. This decision was hugely important in allowing the internet to develop into what it is today, and that evolution may not be something we adequately appreciate. It's easy to forget and pretend the internet we know today was always a ubiquitous presence, but that wasn't always so, and it wasn't so back then. Indeed, it's quite striking just how much has changed in just two decades.

So this seemed like a good occasion to look back at how things were then. The attached paper is a re-publication of the honors thesis I wrote in 1996 as a senior at the University of California at Berkeley. As the title indicates, it was designed to study internet adoption among my fellow students, who had not yet all started using it. Even those who had were largely dependent on the University to provide them their access, and that access had only recently started to be offered on any significant a campus-wide basis. And not all of the people who had started using the internet found it to be something their lives necessarily needed. (For instance, when asked if they would continue to use the internet after the University no longer provided their access, a notable number of people said no.) This study tried to look at what influences or reasons the decision to use, or not use, the internet pivoted upon.

I do of course have some pause, now a few decades further into my career, calling attention to work I did as a stressed-out undergraduate. However, I still decided to dig it up and publish it, because there aren't many snapshots documenting internet usage from that time. And that's a problem, because it's important to understand how the internet transitioned from being an esoteric technology used only by some into a much more pervasive one seemingly used by nearly everyone, and why that change happened, especially if we want to understand how it will continue to change, and how we might want to shape that change. All too often it seems tech policy is made with too little serious consideration of the sociology behind how people use the internet – the human decisions internet usage represents – and it really needs to be part of the conversation more. Hopefully studies like this one can help with that.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:06pm

    NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

    NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

    First: GET A LIFE. Attending celebration for a (apparently minor) court decision? Going out of your way to do so? And I think I'M dull. Sheesh.

    Anyhoo, it's clear that Section 230 was bought and paid for by corporations to carve out exemptions to common law, from which they unduly, and to detriment of society, profit. The goal is to break civil society every way can.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:06pm

      Re: NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

      Key point: corporations do NOT have ANY "First Amendment Right". -- Just show me corporations in the Constitution. Can't. Corporations are just legal fictions made by lawyers, by which The Rich can skim in public markets yet evade common law liability.

      The public has little protection from focused money interests. But the country was founded precisely by throwing off old moneyed interests, which should be done frequently, with steep income tax rates and by putting time limit on corporations, for instance. And so on, all of which is anathema to corporatism, you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:07pm

        Re: Re: NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

        YOU CORPORATISTS are much of what's wrong with the USA now. -- Corporatism is EXACTLY what took over Germany. It's same goals here and now, making a Fourth Reich, just more subtle, and this time, built to last with all the weak points firmed up. -- Section 230 is part of that goal, period.

        Oh, I know: anything that disturbs your propaganda bubble (with your friend Google) is crazy. But if you could undo the last ten years of corporatism, would you not?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:17pm

          Re: Re: Re: NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

          You're unhappy that there is a law that keeps companies from being sued because of content they didn't write but was instead put up by a user...

          If that's your idea of justice, I hope you will never work in any government job.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:45pm

          Re: Re: Re: NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

          YOU CORPORATISTS are much of what's wrong with the USA now. -- Corporatism is EXACTLY what took over Germany. It's same goals here and now, making a Fourth Reich, just more subtle, and this time, built to last with all the weak points firmed up.

          Most of the laws getting pushed like SESTA are the work of corporations, dumbass. Except that because they're the ones you support like the MPAA, you think they get a free pass.

          And what's with the "here in Germany"? Didn't you say you were in the midwest? (Not to say I believed you; any rational person doesn't believe the ramblings of a lunatic.)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 5:19pm

      Re: NOW, if you could just understand how and why CDA Section 230 exemption is bad!

      You got a real pretty mouth on you...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:37pm

    The internet was a hopeful place before companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Cloudflare started massively centralizing it to the cheers of outlets like tech"dirt".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Dec 2017 @ 5:19pm

      Re:

      I want your link to this alternate techdirt.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Rapnel (profile), 12 Dec 2017 @ 5:27pm

      Re:

      I really wish people would stop trying to equate services with infrastructure. Barring ignorance this "point of view" is only a refuge of idiots and thieves whose only purpose is to obfuscate, deceive and exert power and control over something that is not theirs.

      The dickheads on the edge of land like to believe and behave as if they control the water.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:53pm

    Are We Living In A Feudal World?

    Bruce Schneier’s opinion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    MyNameHere (profile), 12 Dec 2017 @ 4:56pm

    Nice story

    Nice story, and it points out how incredibly well the internet has done and how much it has grown and become a part of everyday life. All this without a stitch of NN regulation.

    Section 230 has been a big part of that, for better or worse. However, some will always seek to take advantage of laws and regulation to further questionable business models, and it's really in everyone's interest to assure that those business models don't destroy the good parts of section 230.

    Enjoy your celebration, and then come back down to earth for a reality check.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


