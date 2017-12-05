Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit Pai Gives A Talk At Verizon
So, either no one at the FCC gives a shit any more or there's no one there with the slightest perspective on how this might look, but earlier today, Ajit Pai gave a talk at Verizon. Pai, as you know, used to be Verizon's deputy General Counsel -- though that was a while ago, and just because he used to work there doesn't necessarily mean he would be regulating in their interest. However, basically every move that Pai has taken since becoming chair of the FCC has been exactly what Verizon has asked for, no matter how ridiculous. Given that, you'd think at least someone in his office would have the sense to say "perhaps talking at Verizon just days before giving them a HUGE gift in destroying net neutrality is... not a good look."
But, in these "drain the swamp" times, apparently it's totally fine to give a talk at the company whose bidding you are doing, against the interests of the public, just days before you do it. That it looks corrupt as hell doesn't matter, because this is Washington DC. Specifically, Pai spoke at the International Institute of Communications' Telecomunications & Media Forum event that is not only held at Verizon's DC offices, but heavily sponsored by Verizon:
Not only that, but Pai's talk was sandwiched between two different Verizon execs, as if to just drive home the giant "fuck you!" Verizon and Pai are saying to the public and what they think of everyone.
It's almost as if he's gloating about just how much he's become Verizon's pet regulator. Even if there's nothing officially "wrong" here, this is yet another example of what Larry Lessig has called "soft corruption", where these actions -- even if aboveboard -- present such a strong sense of corruption that it makes the public trust our government even less. Ajit Pai may not care that the public doesn't trust him, but giving a talk at Verizon right now just cements in many people's minds that he's looking out for them, and not us.
The First Word
If I had $1,000,000,000…It's fun to fantasize the stuff I could do with a lot of money. One awesome scenario would be to find out the company that provide internet service to the FCC, buy them, and then "free market" the heck out of their connection. Completely block all traffic to and from Verizon, AT&T and all the other big telcos unless they buy the "just desserts" package for only $999,999/month. Any maybe just randomly slow down service, accidentally misdirect emails over to The Intercept and Wikileaks, have unschedule service windows during peak business hours... What are they going to do, sue me? Ha!
But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
Re: But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!
It's not that you don't trust, you just have a severe psychiatric issue that causes ill obsession by something, in your case Mike.
Google-boy!
For what it's worth Anonymous Coward, you lost my interest at Google-boy.
Re: But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!
The way he's been maintaining old contacts, one thing seems almost certain: that he'll be working for Verizon again once he leaves the FCC, either as a direct employee or through his own "consulting" company .
Because isn't cashing-in the American Way?
Re:
He's giving favors to all the telcos, so why not go over to AT&T or whoever offers the most money?
Re:
https://i.imgur.com/iyrNiit.jpg
Hmm
Why don't they just hand him a bag of cash?
ILLEGAL
Same BS, going on in MOST of our gov...for the last 30+ years..
NEVER THE BEST, always the CORP that pays the most..
NO MORE BIDDING..
Nostalgia
No, really.
I mean, I'm not sure if this means the Obama Administration was refreshingly un-corrupt or the Trump Administration has sunk so low it's unearthed levels of corruption not seen since ancient Egypt, but either way. I genuinely want Tom Wheeler back in as FCC Chairman. How f**ked up is that?
Re: Nostalgia
I heard him make an interesting pitch. Lots of people thought he was 'in the pocket' of Big Telecom, but when he was working there, he was actually working for the 'little guy'. The incumbent MCIs and AT&Ts of the time were landline. Cellular was just a nascent technology competing in a brave new world (Seriously... who had cell phones in 1992???). He worked to foster regulations that were friendly to this new 'mobile phone' thing and he brought that mantra to the FCC to do the same thing. He wasn't the 'baby-eating-dingo' people thought he was. He understood the struggles of small companies trying to compete.
Grasping at straws.
Tommy Wheeler was HEAD LOBBYIST for cable and then mobile for 20 years. Did he do their bidding?
Re: Grasping at straws.
And no, "Tommy Wheeler" didn't do cable and mobile bidding while he was head of the FCC. If you will recall, he is the one who flipped the tables on them and re-wrote the proposed net neutrality rules into the much stronger consumer-friendly rules we have today.
Try again Richard.
If I had $1,000,000,000…
Ewww
Oh, it's Ajit Pai and regulatory capture, also known by the more user-friendly term, corruption.
