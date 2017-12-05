Intelligence Director Says Gov't Can... >>
by Mike Masnick

Tue, Dec 5th 2017 10:44am


ajit pai, corruption, fcc, net neutarlity, soft corruption

verizon



Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit Pai Gives A Talk At Verizon

from the drain-the-swamp dept

So, either no one at the FCC gives a shit any more or there's no one there with the slightest perspective on how this might look, but earlier today, Ajit Pai gave a talk at Verizon. Pai, as you know, used to be Verizon's deputy General Counsel -- though that was a while ago, and just because he used to work there doesn't necessarily mean he would be regulating in their interest. However, basically every move that Pai has taken since becoming chair of the FCC has been exactly what Verizon has asked for, no matter how ridiculous. Given that, you'd think at least someone in his office would have the sense to say "perhaps talking at Verizon just days before giving them a HUGE gift in destroying net neutrality is... not a good look."

But, in these "drain the swamp" times, apparently it's totally fine to give a talk at the company whose bidding you are doing, against the interests of the public, just days before you do it. That it looks corrupt as hell doesn't matter, because this is Washington DC. Specifically, Pai spoke at the International Institute of Communications' Telecomunications & Media Forum event that is not only held at Verizon's DC offices, but heavily sponsored by Verizon:

Not only that, but Pai's talk was sandwiched between two different Verizon execs, as if to just drive home the giant "fuck you!" Verizon and Pai are saying to the public and what they think of everyone.

It's almost as if he's gloating about just how much he's become Verizon's pet regulator. Even if there's nothing officially "wrong" here, this is yet another example of what Larry Lessig has called "soft corruption", where these actions -- even if aboveboard -- present such a strong sense of corruption that it makes the public trust our government even less. Ajit Pai may not care that the public doesn't trust him, but giving a talk at Verizon right now just cements in many people's minds that he's looking out for them, and not us.

Reader Comments

The First Word

If I had $1,000,000,000…

It's fun to fantasize the stuff I could do with a lot of money. One awesome scenario would be to find out the company that provide internet service to the FCC, buy them, and then "free market" the heck out of their connection. Completely block all traffic to and from Verizon, AT&T and all the other big telcos unless they buy the "just desserts" package for only $999,999/month. Any maybe just randomly slow down service, accidentally misdirect emails over to The Intercept and Wikileaks, have unschedule service windows during peak business hours... What are they going to do, sue me? Ha!
—Dave Cortright

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 10:52am

    But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!

    I KNOW that you TOO have corporate masters:

    https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:37am

      Re: But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!

      Even if it was the case (not, TD has criticized Google plenty of times already) there are two important distinctions: Mike is clearly disclaiming the sponsors and he is not the head of the regulating body responsible for, you know, regulating his sponsors.

      It's not that you don't trust, you just have a severe psychiatric issue that causes ill obsession by something, in your case Mike.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:59am

      Google-boy!

      For what it's worth Anonymous Coward, you lost my interest at Google-boy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:15pm

      Re: But I don't trust your "us", either, Google-boy!

      Clicked unhide... just to flag the comment. :)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:01am

    Even worse than appearing in public, we've got to wonder what sort of communications Ajit Pai is having with his former company, and what sort of deals are being made behind closed doors.

    The way he's been maintaining old contacts, one thing seems almost certain: that he'll be working for Verizon again once he leaves the FCC, either as a direct employee or through his own "consulting" company .

    Because isn't cashing-in the American Way?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:18am

      Re:

      The way he's been maintaining old contacts, one thing seems almost certain: that he'll be working for Verizon again once he leaves the FCC, either as a direct employee or through his own "consulting" company .

      He's giving favors to all the telcos, so why not go over to AT&T or whoever offers the most money?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 3:00pm

      Re:

      This pic of Lowell McAdams (Verizon CEO) and Ajit Pai answers the question on how they communicate.

      https://i.imgur.com/iyrNiit.jpg

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:22am

    Hmm

    So now I have to wonder... was he paid to speak? Is that a conflict of interest? Can suit be brought to halt the vote pending the outcome of an ethics investigation?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 11:30am

    And that's why I don't agree when you say he is well-intentioned but misguided. He's just a giant corrupt piece of telco turd.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:00pm

    Why don't they just hand him a bag of cash?

    That, at least, would provide refreshing clarity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:02pm

    ILLEGAL

    This is gov. favoritism..
    Same BS, going on in MOST of our gov...for the last 30+ years..
    NEVER THE BEST, always the CORP that pays the most..
    NO MORE BIDDING..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chuck, 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:07pm

    Nostalgia

    Wow. Who would've thought we'd be longing for the days of Tom Wheeler, former Comcast CEO, as head of the FCC?

    No, really.

    I mean, I'm not sure if this means the Obama Administration was refreshingly un-corrupt or the Trump Administration has sunk so low it's unearthed levels of corruption not seen since ancient Egypt, but either way. I genuinely want Tom Wheeler back in as FCC Chairman. How f**ked up is that?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:24pm

      Re: Nostalgia

      Before his tenure in the FCC, he worked for the CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association) from '92 - '04.

      I heard him make an interesting pitch. Lots of people thought he was 'in the pocket' of Big Telecom, but when he was working there, he was actually working for the 'little guy'. The incumbent MCIs and AT&Ts of the time were landline. Cellular was just a nascent technology competing in a brave new world (Seriously... who had cell phones in 1992???). He worked to foster regulations that were friendly to this new 'mobile phone' thing and he brought that mantra to the FCC to do the same thing. He wasn't the 'baby-eating-dingo' people thought he was. He understood the struggles of small companies trying to compete.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Richard Bennett (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:31pm

    Grasping at straws.

    Verizon provided the venue, but the event was organized by IIT. You're grasping at straws.

    Tommy Wheeler was HEAD LOBBYIST for cable and then mobile for 20 years. Did he do their bidding?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 2:06pm

      Re: Grasping at straws.

      He acknowledges this in the article (which you obviously did not fully read). He also points out that the IIT is heavily funded by Verizon. He also states that this is not evidence of corruption but it certainly makes it seem like it is.

      And no, "Tommy Wheeler" didn't do cable and mobile bidding while he was head of the FCC. If you will recall, he is the one who flipped the tables on them and re-wrote the proposed net neutrality rules into the much stronger consumer-friendly rules we have today.

      Try again Richard.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:45pm

    If I had $1,000,000,000…

    It's fun to fantasize the stuff I could do with a lot of money. One awesome scenario would be to find out the company that provide internet service to the FCC, buy them, and then "free market" the heck out of their connection. Completely block all traffic to and from Verizon, AT&T and all the other big telcos unless they buy the "just desserts" package for only $999,999/month. Any maybe just randomly slow down service, accidentally misdirect emails over to The Intercept and Wikileaks, have unschedule service windows during peak business hours... What are they going to do, sue me? Ha!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 2:32pm

    Ewww

    What's that smell?

    Oh, it's Ajit Pai and regulatory capture, also known by the more user-friendly term, corruption.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 3:24pm

    <I>How is this not the crime of bribery?</I>

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


