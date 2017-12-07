Opening Statements In The Trademark Battle Of... >>
<< New York City Hotels Say Obnoxious $25...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Dec 7th 2017 1:38pm


Filed Under:
canada, copyright, due process, site blocking



Canadian ISPs And Hollywood Agree On Plan To Make Themselves Judge, Jury and Website Executioner

from the who-needs-government? dept

If you take a quick look through the long history of posts we've done on the subject of site-blocking as a method for combating piracy, you'll notice that we've been fairly critical of the courts in various countries, which are issuing the blocking orders commonly. Here in America, the story is essentially the same, with only minor differences in the laws or lack of laws between each country causing barely different legal justifications for the censorship of sites that one entertainment group or another says is infringing. Too often, the courts appear to take plaintiff claims of infringement as gospel, where in some countries there is even a governmental framework that seems perfectly designed to abuse this process and have compliant courts exert as much collateral damage as possible. Our point all along is that there needs to be a refining of this process to keep the censorship out of the results and ensure that no speech that ought to be protected is caught up in the mix.

It should go without saying that the new plan being concocted by Canadian ISPs and various entertainment groups is not what we had in mind.

A coalition of movie industry companies and ISPs, including Bell, Rogers, and Cineplex are discussing a proposal to implement such measures. The Canadian blocklist would be maintained by a new non-profit organization called “Internet Piracy Review Agency” (IPRA) and enforced through the CTRC, Canadaland reports.

The new proposal is being discussed by various stakeholders including ISPs and local movie companies. As in other countries, major American movie companies are also in the loop, but they will not be listed as official applicants when the plan is submitted to the CRTC.

If something appears to be missing in all of that, it's probably because the plan doesn't make any room for anything resembling judicial oversight or the court system. Rather, this would all be implemented without any court orders or even filings from any actual copyright holder. Instead, rightsholders would inform ISPs that a site is "blatantly, overwhelmingly or structurally" built purely to engage in copyright infringement, and the ISPs would take it down. I'm sure the idea is to keep this to the most egregious of sites that are often quite bare of legitimate and protected speech, except we already know just how shitty ISPs are at being copyright cops, so it seems clear that they'll be relying almost exclusively on the word of rightsholders to implement these site-blocks.

Critics, including Michael Geist, are not pleased.

“Recent history suggests that the list will quickly grow to cover tougher judgment calls. For example, Bell has targeted TVAddons, a site that contains considerable non-infringing content,” Geist notes.

“It can be expected that many other sites disliked by rights holders or broadcasters would find their way onto the block list,” he adds.

Fortunately, all of this would have to go before the Canadian government before going into operations, and the CRTC doesn't seem to be all that enthused.

Thus far, the Government appears to be reluctant in its response. In comments to Canadaland spokesperson Karl Sasseville stressed that Canada maintains committed to an open Internet.

“Our government supports an open internet where Canadians have the ability to access the content of their choice in accordance to Canadian laws,” Sasseville says. “While other parts of the world are focused on building walls, we’re focused on opening doors‎.”

The timing of this is also quite poor, given the unfortunate conversation about net neutrality that is occurring with Canada's sub-friendly neighbors to its south. See, site-blocking has never been fully conflated with net neutrality thus far, in large part because the courts have been an admittedly imperfect check on telecom industry power abuse. But in this plan there is no court to provide that check, only a loose government agency oversight twice separated from the ISPs actions by a newly crafted non-profit.

Meanwhile, of course, the very attempt to skirt any representatives of the democratic government and its court system is about as against the public interest as it gets, as Geist points out.

“The government rightly seems dismissive of the proposal in the Canadaland report but as leading Internet providers, Bell and Rogers should be ashamed for leading the charge on such a dangerous, anti-speech and anti-consumer proposal,” Geist concludes.

Here, here.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 1:46pm

    here, here.

    I presume you mean "hear, hear?"

    Or are you suggesting that Geist's statement should apply to the US as well?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Be NO problem finding "blatantly, overwhelmingly or structurally" piratical.

    MORE MERE PREDICTION -- FAVORING PIRACY. Save your outrage for when someone actually is falsely accused.

    By the way: from LACK of Techdirt re-writing EFF / Torrent Freak recently, I guess that you're a little glum over how pirates are uniformly losing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:36pm

      Re: Be NO problem finding "blatantly, overwhelmingly or structurally" piratical.

      Oh, you mean like that elderly gentleman from Hawaii who couldn't even use a computer that that was accused of torrenting a bunch of movies? You mean like that falsely accused?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 3:40pm

      Re: Be NO problem finding "blatantly, overwhelmingly or structurally" piratical.

      Damn dude, you’re projecting at a Trumpian level. Bravo for going all in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DONT BE STUPID BE EDUCATED, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:07pm

    no wrong

    bell canada , telus and rogers agree, the rest of the isps say go fuck yourself

    and if they block we went down this road before the crtc said they cant block

    that was about the throttling fight we won that led to a lot of net neutrality rules and trust me they dont want to open that up

    and unless you see the CRTC in this all it means is you can move to teksavvy which is canada wide and be done with these idiot isps and while teksavvy might piggy a bit on some of there networks they have fought for our rights and ill say it they got the rules that protect us

    teksavvy.com

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DONT BE STUPID BE EDUCATED, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:09pm

    oh ya about any americans on this so called treasonous stakeholder meeting

    you dont want nafta go f### yourselves hollywood ( USA )

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:19pm

    Rogers is one of the largest holders of sports broadcast rights in Canada while Bell holds most of the re-broadcast of US television rights. Quite frankly I'm shocked they didn't push harder, sooner, and more aggressively.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:42pm

    Ordering ISPs to block "infringing" websites, as has happened for years throughout much of Europe, has been a futile cat-and-mouse affair. People can simply go through a proxy to reach the site, until that proxy is targeted also, then they find another.

    And then once a site is added to the blacklist, it becomes permanent, remaining long after the original site has closed down and the domain name eventually taken over by some completely unrelated site whose owner may have no clue that it's being blocked in Canada and other countries throughout the world.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Opening Statements In The Trademark Battle Of... >>
<< New York City Hotels Say Obnoxious $25...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:41 Opening Statements In The Trademark Battle Of The Comic Cons, While Other Regional Cons Go Full Judas (0)
13:38 Canadian ISPs And Hollywood Agree On Plan To Make Themselves Judge, Jury and Website Executioner (9)
12:11 New York City Hotels Say Obnoxious $25 'Destination Fee' 'Improves The Customer Experience' (22)
10:40 Why I Changed My Mind On Net Neutrality (21)
10:35 Daily Deal: CloudApp Team Plan (0)
09:18 State Board That Fined Man For Criticizing The Government Without A License Admits It Was Wrong (23)
06:17 FCC Boss Lies Again, Insists Net Neutrality Harms The Sick And Disabled (44)
03:19 Appeals Court Can't Decide Whether It Should Protect Critic's Anonymity, Boots Free Speech Case Back To Lower Court (9)

Wednesday

19:31 Another Reason To Distinguish Alcohol Markets In Trademarks: Actual Infringement Defended By Use Across Alcohol Products (6)
16:25 The Strange Fight Over Who Should Take John Conyers Spot Atop The Judiciary Committee (39)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.