FBI Leaves It To Journalists To Notify US... >>
<< Ajit Pai's Big Lie
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Nov 27th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Keep your skills sharp and stay up to date on new developments with the $89 Virtual Training Company Unlimited Single User Subscription. With courses covering everything from MCSE certification training to animation, graphic design and page layout, you'll have unlimited access to the entire catalog. They have over 1,000 courses, add more each week, and each course comes with a certificate of completion. Use the code CYBER40 to get an additional 40% off!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
FBI Leaves It To Journalists To Notify US... >>
<< Ajit Pai's Big Lie
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:50 Yet Another Legal Action By Dogged Privacy Activist Brings Good News And Bad News For Facebook In EU's Highest Court (2)
15:37 Wu-Tang Clan's RZA Opposes Trademark Application For Dog-Walking Company Called Woof-Tang Clan (6)
13:33 Sheriff Says He Won't Deploy Body Cameras Because He Doesn't Want His Deputies Criticized (25)
11:59 Treasury Department Report Shows ComputerCOP Used Bogus Endorsement Letter To Get Police To Distribute Keylogger (25)
10:43 FBI Leaves It To Journalists To Notify US Government Targets Of Russian Hacking (21)
10:39 Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company (0)
09:31 Ajit Pai's Big Lie (137)
06:21 NY Attorney General Investigating Why Dead People Supported The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality (35)
03:14 Judge Tosses Long-Running Section 215 Surveillance Lawsuit (4)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.