by Daily Deal

Tue, Nov 21st 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Droplr Pro Price Drop

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Whether you're working remotely yourself or working with remote partners or customers, Droplr Pro makes communication and feedback loops easy and efficient. Simply capture a screenshot of whatever you're working on, add comments, and send the screenshot in a short link to your intended recipient—all in a single interface. With this exclusive deal, you'll get unlimited Drops (i.e. screenshots shared), screen recordings and GIF captures, and boards (think task management) for three users for life. Whether you're purchasing for a small team or just sharing with friends, none of you will endure recurring subscription fees. This sale has dropped from $60 to only $30 for a limited time only.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

