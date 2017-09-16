 
<< When Godwin's Law Met The Streisand Effect
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Sep 16th 2017 12:00pm


Filed Under:
history, look back



This Week In Techdirt History: September 10th - 16th

from the stuff-that-happened dept

Five Years Ago

This week in 2012, we were watching as the House of Representatives got ready to move forward with extending the FISA Amendments Act despite huge problems and a worrying lack of information about secret interpretations of the law. Of course, it quickly passed — basically thanks to lots of lying and misrepresentation about what the bill actually contained. Meanwhile, having failed to get new cybersecurity legislation passed, the White House was looking to tackle the issue with an executive order, the draft text of which was leaked at the end of the week. Of course, we were also worried about efforts to make cybersecurity enforcement the job of the ITU, an idea with a whole host of problems of its own.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2007, we were appalled at (and slightly amused by) the pathetic attempts at "innovation" on display in the legacy recording industry, such as the hype around the "ringle" — a combination of a single and a ringtone! Imagine that! Similarly, Universal Music seemed to have gotten the message that subscription services are a good idea, but gotten the details of the implementation entirely wrong. It was also around this time that we started to hear complaints from sound engineers and audiophiles about iPods and earbuds destroying the sound quality of music — though perhaps that was just a way to get press, much like blaming Facebook for destroying the economy. Meanwhile, Prince, unpredictable as always, decided to sue eBay, YouTube and The Pirate Bay for copyright infringement.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2002, the bizarre blanket ban on video games we mentioned last week quickly started to fail in the courts, the battle between China's censors and Google heated up then fizzled out, and a well-known AP writer joined the ranks of people totally misunderstanding the digital music debate. The music industry was doing its best to paint Kazaa and Morpheus as infringers, while Morpheus was seeking summary judgement saying it doesn't violate copyright law. And one on-the-money essay explained how the industry was killing the goose that lays the golden eggs by trying to destroy digital music.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< When Godwin's Law Met The Streisand Effect
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 10th - 16th (3)

Friday

19:39 When Godwin's Law Met The Streisand Effect (15)
13:29 Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube Ripping Sites, Despite Their Many Non-Infringing Uses (57)
12:05 Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network Problems Than Capped Users (5)
10:44 Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA; Rescind Chelsea Manning's Fellowship (66)
10:39 Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education (0)
09:35 Trump Administration Says It's Classified If They Can Let The NSA Spy On Americans (24)
06:29 FCC's New 'Diversity Chair' Has Long History Of Undermining Minority Consumers At Comcast's Behest (6)
03:23 Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show (50)

Thursday

19:20 Vermont State Police Rewrite Press Rules To Withhold As Much Information As Possible (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.