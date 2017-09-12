 
<< Virginia (Again) Dumps Electronic Voting...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 136: Pokémon...
 

Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Sep 12th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
3d printing, manufacturing, mass customization, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 137: Customize Everything!

from the 21st-century-trends dept

While the 20th century was defined by mass production, since the digital revolution there has been talk about what might be the main trend of the 21st century: mass customization. Today, we're starting to see customizable mass-produced offerings pop up in a number of spaces such as apparel, and this week we discuss whether mass customization is finally approaching critical mass.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Virginia (Again) Dumps Electronic Voting...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 136: Pokémon...
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 137: Customize Everything! (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 136: Pokémon Gone? (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.