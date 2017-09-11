Lawyers Overcome First Challenge In Showing 'We Shall Overcome' Is In The Public Domain
A year and a half ago, we wrote about how the same team of lawyers who successfully got "Happy Birthday" recognized as being in the public domain (despite decades of Warner Chappell claiming otherwise, and making boatloads of money) had set their sites on a similar fight over the copyright status of the song "We Shall Overcome." There were a lot of details in the original lawsuit that we wrote about -- all suggesting very strongly that the song "We Shall Overcome" was way older than the copyright holder claimed, and it was almost certainly in the public domain.
There's been some back and forth in the case, but a new ruling on summary judgment motions effectively says key parts of the song are not under copyright. Specifically at issue is whether or not the first and fifth verse of the song are "sufficiently original" to qualify for copyright. And here, Judge Denise Cote says "nope." The verse in question is probably the part of the song you know:
We shall overcome,
We shall overcome
We shall overcome some day
Oh deep in my heart I do believe
We shall overcome some day.
Here, basically no one denies that there are extraodinarily similar songs that predate the 1960 and 1963 copyrights. The real question is whether there was some sort of substantial difference in the new copyrighted versions from the original -- enough to grant a new copyright. There's a LOT of history that the ruling digs into, and I'm not going to repeat it all here. Suffice it to say it appears that those registering the copyright were well aware that they were registering the copyright on a song that had been around for ages. Pete Seeger, who is on the copyright -- but apparently asked to have his name taken off later (which never happened, and it's now revealed that others hoped he would "forget" he asked about it) -- has said many times that the song was much older. The admission is that they filed for the copyright to prevent the song from being commercialized (which is, in some ways, kind of the opposite of the purpose of copyright, but...). And that's copyfraud. That's not the purpose of copyright and filing for such a registration is not supposed to be allowed.
Here, the court doesn't reach a decision on whether or not the registration was fraud on the Copyright Office -- that issue may move on to trial. However, the judge does make it clear that the copyright here doesn't seem legit. Specifically, in this case, the question being decided is who has the burden here. The holders of the copyright wanted to force the plaintiffs to prove that the copyright is invalid, arguing a "presumption of validity" in their registered copyright. But the court notes that enough evidence has presented to raise serious questions about the legitimacy of that copyright that the burden falls on the defendants to prove that the copyright (specifically on those two identical verses) is legit:
Without a sufficiently original contribution to Verse 1/5, the Song’s Verse 1/5 does not qualify for copyright protection as a derivative work. This similarity, coupled with the failure to clearly identify the PSI Version of the Song as the Song’s antecedent is also sufficient to rebut the presumption of validity. Therefore, the Defendants may not rest on a presumption that their copyrights are valid and they bear the ultimate burden of showing the validity of those copyrights without the weight added by that presumption.
So that's not a complete "this is in the public domain." But... it's a pretty strong indication of where we're heading.
On a separate note, I'm pleased to see the following discussion on how copyright is not (as some try to argue) some sort of "natural right" or one that "confers absolute ownership.":
The Constitution provides that “Congress shall have Power . . . [t]o promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries”. U.S. Const. art. I, § 8, cl. 8. This constitutional grant of authority to create a copyright is given in express recognition of the primacy of the public interest. See TCA Television Corp. v. McCollum, 839 F.3d 168, 177 (2d Cir. 2016). “[T]he primary purpose of copyright is not to reward the author, but is rather to secure ‘the general benefits derived by the public from the labors of authors.’” New York Times v. Tasini, 533 U.S. 483, 519 (2001) (Stevens, J., dissenting) (citation omitted). “[T]he authorization to grant to individual authors the limited monopoly of copyright is predicated upon the dual premises that the public benefits from the creative activities of authors, and that the copyright monopoly is a necessary condition the full realization of such creative activities.” Melville B. Nimmer & David Nimmer, 1 Nimmer on Copyright § 1.03[A] [hereinafter “Nimmer”]; Barton Beebe, Bleistein, the Problem of Aesthetic Progress, and the Making of American Copyright Law, 117 Colum. L. Rev. 319, 341 (2017) (“The Framers likely included the Progress Clause both to justify and to limit in some way the extraordinary grant of monopoly rights provided for by the Exclusive Rights Clause.”). As the Honorable Pierre Leval has explained, “[t]he copyright is not an inevitable, divine, or natural right that confers on authors the absolute ownership of their creations. It is designed rather to stimulate activity and progress in the arts for the intellectual enrichment of the public.” Pierre N. Leval, Toward a Fair Use Standard, 103 Harv. L. Rev. 1105, 1107 (1990).
That's not necessarily a key point in the ruling, but I think it's important to remind some people of this fact, since it's one that's frequently confused by copyright system supporters.
Either way, it's worth reading the full ruling. This is not a complete victory, but it's a good start. In the long run, it certainly seems likely that the barrier of a fake copyright on "We Shall Overcome"... shall be overcome.
Well played, sir. Make the reader go through the entire article with that comedic itch just to play the ace in the end. Bravo!
It would be nice if fake copyrighters had to pay triple damages to those they defraud. Won't hold my breath ...
Warner Chappell's fraud over Happy Birthday should have easily crossed such a line, given the decades of fraudulent income it gave them.
Sometimes you could just puke.
Because the music industry fights for the artists' interests.
Right.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_Land_Is_Your_Land#Copyright_controversy
Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
You are deliberately conflating this instance where source and therefore rights are muddied to attack the clear natural rights stated in the Constitution. -- By pushing out the old "absolute" gambit. You can always find an extreme where other factors weigh more heavily, but that never undermines the principles.
But Robinson Crusoe is not civilization, it's savagery. The benefits of civilization are many-fold better than "natural rights" as you're framing them. At the very least, you get to enjoy those creations. The only "price" you pay in terms of losing your "natural right to copy" is keeping your paws off. Civilized people respect the rights and creative output of others so that due rewards accrue only to creators, instead of putting files up for every couch-pumpkin to download for free.
Key emphasis: "[T]he authorization to grant to individual authors the limited monopoly of copyright is predicated upon the dual premises that the public benefits from the creative activities of authors, and that the copyright monopoly is a necessary condition the full realization of such creative activities." -- I can't recall anyone here ever arguing there's not "dual premises", let alone that the away to achieve those is not by the NECESSARY copyright monopoly.
No, pirates, you are just childishly arguing that you can take the work-products of other persons and dispose of them as you please. You are THIEVES, and Masnick is a klepto-economist, never concerned with creators, always trying to find a way to dodge the law.
The body of copyright law is to prevent what you're DOING on "file hosts" and "torrent sites". STOP IT. Be civilized. Respect the rights of others. You are NOT being harmed by someone else "owning" intellectual products that they worked and paid to create. You wouldn't have them at all EXCEPT for the system that's been worked out. You just want your empty minds to be entertained for free. Make something of your own, and then see how you feel about it being stolen.
Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Most of the time, pro-copyright commenters here take the stance that copyright is only ever necessary for one purpose—which is “for artists to make money”. Rarely do I see copyright supporters, including you, harp on about how longer copyright terms and stronger copyright laws affect the public domain.
Please point out, with quotes and citations, how anyone here makes this argument.
Copying, illicit or not, is not theft.
Funny, then, how Techdirt points out cases of success stories that route around copyright and cases of failures brought upon by trying to control everything via copyright. That comes off as an attempt to teach others what can and cannot work in regards to content distribution in the Internet Age—to help creators avoid the mistakes of others.
If the people are lawfully distributing their own material through those evil “pirate sites”, what should happen to them?
The “ownership” of artistic works that should be in the public domain does harm the general public—it robs them of the chance to create new cultural works on the basis of older works, much like the entirety of culture until now has done. People should not have needed to pay for a license to use “Happy Birthday to You” when the song should have been in the public domain years—if not decades—ago.
And you are doing an awful job of entertaining us despite posting here for free.
I do not care if someone copies one of my works. I am entitled only to my labor, not to a reward. I would be annoyed if someone monetized my work, sure, but if they can do a better job of monetizing it than I can, they deserve the money. All I deserve is to put my ass back in the chair and work harder on something new.
Making copyright last for eternity will not change that. Giving me the right to sue over someone lifting even the smallest amount of my work for use in their own will not change that. Copyright does not give me an incentive to create—it gives me only a legal structure by which I can punish others. And that structure does me no good if I spend more time chasing down illicit copies of my old works than I spend creating new works.
Re: Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Indeed, I'm not the first person, and won't be the last, to observe that the last major copyright term extension was pushed by a company that built an empire on adapting stories from the public domain (from Three Little Pigs and Jack and the Beanstalk in the Silly Symphonies shorts, to Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Pinocchio, Fantasia, and I believe they started work on The Jungle Book as soon as it entered the public domain).
There are plenty of creative works that have been suppressed, and both their creators and the public deprived of them, over copyright disputes; the documentary Eyes on the Prize was out of print for years due to disputes over music copyrights (including, presumably, the fraudulent copyright on We Shall Overcome). The Peabody-winning comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 has a number of episodes that are currently unavailable for legal distribution because those episodes include movies that they no longer have the rights to; if not for the copyright extensions of '76 and '94, many of those movies would now be in the public domain and the episodes would be available for sale. (Note the qualifier "for sale" -- because of course those episodes are available for free, on YouTube, torrent sites, private networks, etc.; people are watching those episodes and not paying for them, and, as the sales on the legally-available episodes have proven, would be willing to pay for them if they had that option.)
It takes a pretty perverse kind of reasoning to rail against people watching videos on YouTube as freeloaders who just want something for nothing while simultaneously defending the companies that have been fraudulently making money off of Happy Birthday, We Shall Overcome, Sherlock Holmes, etc.
Re: Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Most of the time, pro-copyright commenters here take the stance that copyright is only ever necessary for one purpose—which is “for artists to make money”. Rarely do I see copyright supporters, including you, harp on about how longer copyright terms and stronger copyright laws affect the public domain.
The closest I have ever seen is an argument, and I'm not sure how serious they were or if it was more along the lines of a purely hypothetical thought experiment, regarding how if copyright for X years provided incentive for creation, then copyright for X years plus more would provide more incentive.
Pretty much every other time the maximalists completely ignore the public entirely, and focus only on the copyright owners, as though they were the only concern and the law was solely to benefit them.
Re: Robinson Crusoe had natural rights so long as the cannibals didn't violate those by killing and eating him.
Slow process
Ya know, if we have to sue and then litigate for a year or two per song to get them into public domain, this could take a while. From what I hear, there are, like, dozens of songs in existence.
