Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA... >>
<< Trump Administration Says It's Classified...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Sep 15th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

It is becoming more and more valuable to learn a second, or third, fourth, or fifth language. uTalk helps you overcome the language barrier challenge by helping you learn real, practical vocabulary in a wide variety of languages from any device that you choose. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk and feature independently verified translations so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local. There are a few non-expiring subscription options to choose from in the Deals store: 1 language for $19.99, 6 languages for $29.99, 12 European languages for $49.99, or 22 European and Asian languages for $99.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA... >>
<< Trump Administration Says It's Classified...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:05 Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network Problems Than Capped Users (0)
10:44 Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA; Rescind Chelsea Manning's Fellowship (34)
10:39 Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education (0)
09:35 Trump Administration Says It's Classified If They Can Let The NSA Spy On Americans (15)
06:29 FCC's New 'Diversity Chair' Has Long History Of Undermining Minority Consumers At Comcast's Behest (6)
03:23 Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show (26)

Thursday

19:20 Vermont State Police Rewrite Press Rules To Withhold As Much Information As Possible (12)
14:13 House Passes Amendment Rolling Back Jeff Sessions' Civil Asset Forfeiture Expansion (54)
12:09 ATF Ran Illegal Mixed-Money Slush Fund For Years With Zero Oversight, Auditing, Or Punishment (33)
10:49 Lawyer: Without The Monkey's Approval, PETA Can't Settle Monkey Selfie Case (43)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.