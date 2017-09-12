Monkey Selfie Case Reaches Settlement -- But... >>
Tue, Sep 12th 2017 10:32am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: iPhone 8 Giveaway

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

As soon as it launches, we're giving away a brand new iPhone 8 — one of Apple's biggest releases ever, boasting a brand new operating system and a slew of mysterious new features. Even if you're not in the market for a new phone, the price of free should probably motivate you to enter anyway. Sign up or log in with your email to StackCommerce's Techdirt Deals Store and you'll be entered to win. Share this contest with friends and family, and you'll earn more entries. Stack does not sell your information and it's easy to unsubscribe at any time (check out their privacy policy). The full rules are available on the sweepstake's page.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

