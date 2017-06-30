 
<< Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10...
 tdicon 

Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jun 30th 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
censorship, copyright, first amendment, free speech, internet, legacy

Companies:
equustek solutions, google, riaa



RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment Supporter By Cheering On Global Internet Censorship

from the crapping-on-your-legacy dept

It appears that many people don't remember this, but the RIAA used to be a major force in protecting free speech and the First Amendment. It had many good reasons to do so, after all, since free speech is very important to all of the artists that the RIAA's labels work with. Artistic expression -- especially in the musical realm -- has frequently come under attack by politicians and, for decades, the RIAA was actually a really important player in standing up for the First Amendment. See, for example, this 1992 article in the LA Times from then RIAA President Jason Berman, in which he lists out all the ways that the RIAA has been fighting censorship. Yes, these are all specific in protecting musicians, but they were some really important First Amendment arguments to be made in these areas:

  • In 1990, the RIAA kept lyric labeling legislation off the books in 22 states by implementing a state government relations program that became the RIAA's second-highest-funded program, dedicated a full-time RIAA executive, consumed more than 80% of the association's public relations efforts, mobilized grass-roots campaigns involving local retailers, artists, legislators and consumers and brought expert witnesses to testify before state legislatures.
  • Again in 1991, the efforts of the RIAA's state government relations program defeated similar legislation in more than a dozen states.
  • This year, the program has been broadened by recruiting local legislative councils in 14 states resulting in defeated measures in New York, West Virginia, Arizona, Illinois and Missouri while the battle continues in Massachusetts, Louisiana and Michigan.
  • Throughout all of this activity, we've been a key player in opposing a federal bill creating third-party liability for sexual violence alleged to have been caused by music and other forms of entertainment.
  • We are a founding member and the principal funder for Rock the Vote, the music industry grass-roots organization aimed at defeating censorship and promoting participation by young people in the democratic process.
  • We formed the Coalition Against Lyric Legislation, an organization comprising more than 60 groups rallying to fight freedom of expression.
  • In addition to our amicus brief on behalf of 2 Live Crew, which raised the key issues leading to their exoneration in the 11th Circuit appeal, we contributed to the cost of the defense in the case, and have also committed legal and financial assistance to retailers in Nebraska and Florida.
  • Finally, we are proud to stand with the Washington Music Industry Coalition to seek a judicial declaratory ruling that the recently enacted erotic music statute is unconstitutional and should be stricken from the books.
And that's just one article -- the first I found via a quick Google search. If you were interested in these issues in the 1980s, the RIAA was very involved in protecting the First Amendment.

So it's fairly ridiculous (if entirely expected) that the modern RIAA is destroying that historic legacy of protecting free speech by now cheering on global internet censorship. As we've discussed, Canada recently launched a horrific attack on free speech, by saying that it can issue injunctions blocking entire sites globally on mere accusations of infringement. Let's repeat that: the Canadian court is saying that, even before a trial has determined if there is actual infringement, it can order sites (in this case Google) to block entire websites (not just pages involved in the infringement) -- and that it can do so globally. As we pointed out, this precedent is horrifying. What will happen when China demands all stories about Tiananmen Square be blocked globally? Or what happens when Saudi Arabia or Iran demands that pages supporting democratic reforms or LGBTQ rights must be taken down globally?

And yet, rather than condemn an overly broad ruling that will lead to global censorship, the RIAA sullied its own historical legacy and cheered on this global censorship ruling, claiming that it was "a win."

And, yes, it doesn't take a genius to figure out why the RIAA is so wishy-washy on free speech. Those earlier issues involved protecting musicians. Now, with the internet, it wants to stomp out free speech on the off chance that some of it might infringe copyrights and make RIAA members' business models somewhat trickier. But that's sad. A principled organization should stand up for what's right -- and not what's politically expedient. And, really, this ruling will almost certainly come back to bite the RIAA as well. Not only will it lead to new, helpful, innovative platforms facing global censorship, is it that hard to believe that some countries may try to censor RIAA-connected artists, using this ruling as precedent?

These days, the bosses at the RIAA have got so much "piracy-on-the brain" that they seem completely unable to (1) stick to a principled position on the First Amendment or (2) see how cheering on global censorship might come back to bite them as well.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:04am

    The RIAA, and MPAA for that matter, are all for free speech, so long as they are publishing and making a profit from it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:23am

      Re:

      as long as they are the only ones making profit off of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:27am

      Re:

      The RIAA, and MPAA for that matter, are all for free speech, so long as they are publishing and making a profit from it.

      You forgot:

      "While making sure anything that doesn't make a profit is forbidden."

      Yes, it's implied by your statement, but it needs to be said outright. Copyright can't function without censorship, and Modern Copyright depends not only on censorship, but lack of creative outlet as well. (After all, they can't have someone creating a new song / book / game / etc. that they don't make money from. That would cut into their "expected future profits".)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:41am

    screeeeeech!!!

    I had to slam the fucking breaks...

    Since when in the fuck was RIAA "ever" for free speech?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:47am

    A principled organization should stand up for what's right...

    The RIAA was never a "principled organization". All they *ever* cared about was money. Anyone who sincerely thought otherwise was quite wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:50am

    Freedom of speech is important, but only for mine.

    -RIAA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Higuchi Tanaka, 30 Jun 2017 @ 11:51am

    Techdirt

    Mostly, the Daily Dirt is the bell of my inbox.

    Thanks, and please keep it up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:38 RIAA Trashes Its Legacy As A 1st Amendment Supporter By Cheering On Global Internet Censorship (7)
10:33 Daily Deal: The Pay What You Want Windows 10 CPD Professional Certification Bundle (0)
09:27 Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect Races And Sexes -- So, Yes, White Men Are Going To Be 'Protected' (17)
06:26 ISPs Are No Longer Even Bothering To Provide Bogus Excuses For Their Expanding Use Of Bullshit Usage Caps (14)
03:29 DHS To Expand Foreign Laptop Ban If Overseas Airlines Won't Make Their Security More Theatrical (33)

Thursday

19:27 DOJ Asks The Supreme Court To Give It Permission To Search Data Centers Anywhere In The World (24)
15:22 Zillow Only Kinda Backs Down From Dubious McMansion Hell Threats Following EFF's Engagement (32)
13:32 Cheerleader Fraudulently Obtains Court Order To Scrub Web Of Her Boyfriend-Beating Past (21)
11:55 Looking Forward To Next 20 Years Of A Post-Reno Internet (10)
10:42 Comcast, Charter May Soon Get Even Larger With Joint Acquisition Of Sprint (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.