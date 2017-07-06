The Great Firewall Of China Grows Stronger As... >>
by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jul 6th 2017 6:36pm


fashion design, thaddeus o'neil, trademark

o'neill



Two Wangs Of Ireland Battle Over Trademarks Nobody Will Confuse

from the surfs-down dept

It's frankly sort of ridiculous, but the state of trademark protectionism that exists today has rendered the trademarking of a person's own last name somewhat unwise. Given the low bar that has unfortunately been set in terms of judging real or potential customer confusion in the marketplace, simply using one's own name for a commercial brand rife with danger where trademarks are concerned. Something of an example of this is currently taking place between a small New York clothing designer named Thaddeus O'Neil and famed surf wear manufacturer O'Neill. The latter has been blocking a trademark application by O'Neil for over a year now.

In May of 2016, O'Neil the person filed a trademark for the name of his company, Thaddeus O'Neil, as well as his T.O. logo, which looks like an upside down Venus symbol. O'Neill the company, filed a motion in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office asking the court to block the trademark, claiming it was "likely to cause confusion." In June, the USPTO stated that the motion was not sufficient to grant the motion, however O'Neill the company appealed and the decision is now pending. The game of legal ping pong continues.

Let's get this out of the way: the two brands have little in common other than both selling clothing -- very different kinds of clothing -- and having a variation of a common last name. The branding for each company is wildly different and poses no threat to even the most moronic and hurried among us.


Those brands are nothing alike and they don't sell to similar marketplaces. Thaddeus O'Neil's branding includes his entire name. The lengths O'Neill is going to to block his trademark application seem rather heavy-handed given that, but it adds to the strangeness of it all that Thaddeus O'Neill can't name his brand after himself. And that strangeness birthed one of the best quotes I've ever been able to include in a Techdirt post.

"I'm a designer, and this is my work," O'Neill said in an email to The Hollywood Reporter. "Why can't the clothing I create bear my own name? We have Alexander Wang and Vera Wang coexisting unproblematically in same space. Wang is like Smith in China. They get along just fine and so do their customers. O'Neil is the Wang of Ireland."

O'Neil is the Wang of Ireland is something of a gem, but he's also plainly correct. Ownership over so common a last name at best should be wielded with care, if such a trademark ought to have been granted at all. Similar to how high the bars for infringement trademarks utilizing geographical areas are, so too should trademarks utilizing common last names be forced to reserve protectionism for when real confusion is likely or evident.

Reader Comments

  icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 6 Jul 2017 @ 10:28pm

    Ownership over so common a last name at best should be wielded with care, if such a trademark ought to have been granted at all.

    The motion to block the trademark was filed by Knobbe Martens Olsen & Bear LLP. The Knobbe of the US vs. the Wang of Ireland filing lists the different goods and services the O'Neil trademark applies to, and it's not just surf wear.

    It's any "products for use in aquatic sports such as surfing, swimming, water skiing and diving" from sails to underwater breathing apparatus. And that's just to start.

    Anything to do with laundry. Anything to do with cosmetics. Magnetic and optical recording media. Vending machines and cash registers. Computers and calculators. Eye glasses and sunglasses. Jewelry and watches. Packaging and plastic bangs. "Paper, cardboard and goods made from these materials," including books, stickers, time planners, photographs and more. Pencils and pens.

    That seems a tad broad. Or perhaps the word here is girth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Jul 2017 @ 11:23pm

      Cosmetics to pencils

      With a list like that it would probably be easier to list what they aren't claiming their trademark applies to.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:08am

        Re: Cosmetics to pencils

        A better question might be, do they make products in all those categories? Their manufacturing facility must be a mess. Is this thing I am making for packaging or for underwater sports or for that computer your putting together?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:06am

          Re: Re: Cosmetics to pencils

          Much more likely that the get someone in the far east to make their goods, and just put their brand on them as a marketing gimmick.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Lawrence D'Oliveiro, 6 Jul 2017 @ 10:37pm

    We Had Similar Nonsense In NZ Some Years Ago

    Established fashion designer Trelise Cooper objected to up-and-coming Tamsin Cooper using her own name, claiming there was a likelihood of confusion.

    Then after a while, the whole thing went quiet. I suspect the younger Cooper told the older one to go to hell, and she took the hint.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    John Snape (profile), 6 Jul 2017 @ 11:58pm

    Hmmm...

    I guess two Wangs do make this right!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 6:56am

    thanks for this story. I will NEVER purchase any O'Neill products again!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Pixelation, 7 Jul 2017 @ 7:15am

    Someone warn

    Someone warn Shaq. He needs to get involved too, to protect his good name. He could lose billions!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Flakbait (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:18am

    Other parties

    Somewhere, both playwright Eugene and politician Tip are rolling over in their graves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


