Copyright Office Admits That DMCA Is More... >>
<< Game Music Composer Goes On DMCA Blitz Against...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jun 27th 2017 10:36am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company Single User License

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Keep your skills sharp and stay up to date on new developments with the $79 Virtual Training Company Unlimited Single User Subscription. With courses covering everything from MCSE certification training to animation, graphic design and page layout, you'll have unlimited access to the entire catalog. They have over 1,000 courses, add more each week, and each course comes with a certificate of completion.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Copyright Office Admits That DMCA Is More... >>
<< Game Music Composer Goes On DMCA Blitz Against...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

11:56 How The ACLU's Fight To Protect 'Indecent' Speech Saved The Internet From Being Treated Like Broadcast TV (4)
10:41 Copyright Office Admits That DMCA Is More About Giving Hollywood 'Control' Than Stopping Infringement (12)
10:36 Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company Single User License (0)
09:24 Game Music Composer Goes On DMCA Blitz Against Innocent YouTubers Over Contract Dispute With Game Publisher (28)
06:25 Cable Industry Quietly Shelves Its Bogus Plan To Make Cable Boxes Cheaper, More Competitive (34)
03:23 Appeals Court Upholds Matthew Keys' Two-Year Sentence For A 40-Minute Web Defacement (69)

Monday

18:26 NJ Mayor Can't Stop Streisanding Himself After Being On The Receiving End Of The Crying Jordan Meme (15)
15:18 Zillow Sends Totally Bullshit Legal Threat To McMansion Hell (27)
13:22 Copyright Office Realizes The DMCA Fucks With Security Research While The W3C Still Doesn't See It (24)
11:54 AT&T May Soon Return To Charging Broadband Subscribers More For Privacy (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.