Small Irish Craft Beer Joint Has Actually... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 127: Copyright, Music...
 tdicon 

Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jun 20th 2017 3:34pm


Filed Under:
anti-slapp, bob murray, coal, first amendment, free speech, john oliver, mockery, reporting, satire, slapp

Companies:
hbo, murray energy



Coal CEO Threatens John Oliver With A SLAPP Suit

from the not-a-good-idea dept

This past weekend on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight, he took on the issue of "coal" and some politicians' obsession with coal jobs as the only true "American" jobs. The whole segment is interesting, but obviously not the kind of thing we'd normally write up. What we do frequently write about, however, is censorious threats, often from wealthy execs, designed to try to silence people from commenting on issues regarding those doing the threatening. And, it appears that's exactly what happened with coal exec Bob Murray, the CEO of Murray Energy, when he found out that John Oliver was doing a segment that included some bits about Murray.

I recommend watching the whole thing, but the parts about Murray include a brief bit around 4:45 in the video and then a much longer section starting around 12:30 in the video, where Oliver notes:

I'm going to need to be careful here, because when we contacted Murray Energy for this piece, they sent us a letter instructing us to "cease and desist from any effort to defame, harass, or otherwise injure Mr. Murray or Murray Energy" and telling us that "failure to do so will result in immediate litigation..."

Oliver notes that this is the first cease & desist his show has received (which he agrees is incredible). Oliver also points out that Murray has, in fact, been known to follow through on these threats -- suing the NY Times, a contributor to the Huffington Post and more. Many of these lawsuits appear to be fairly classic SLAPP suits, in which the lawsuits against reporters and journalism outfits are designed to try to silence them. Thankfully, Oliver and HBO have good lawyers who clearly know Oliver's rights to talk about, criticize and satirize Murray -- and Oliver then spends the next ten or so minutes doing so (hilariously), even to the point of involving a talking squirrel (you need to watch it yourself to understand why it makes sense). He also notes this at the end:

Bob Murray, I didn't really plan for so much of this piece to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand on that one. And I know you're probably going to sue me over this. But, you know what? I stand by everything I said.

Kudos to Oliver for taking a principled stand here for free speech on an important issue. Of course, Oliver has HBO and its lawyers to back him up, but it sure would be a hell of a lot easier if we had strong anti-SLAPP laws to protect him. So, once again, this is why we need a strong federal anti-SLAPP law, not to mention better state-level anti-SLAPP laws. Bob Murray appears to be based in Ohio, which (lucky him) appears to have no anti-SLAPP law, while I believe John Oliver is in NY, which has an incredibly weak anti-SLAPP law.

Perhaps, sometime soon, John Oliver can take on the need for stronger anti-SLAPP laws.

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 3:49pm

    "So, once again, this is why we need a strong federal anti-SLAPP law, not to mention better state-level anti-SLAPP laws."

    Like in Massachusetts! And preferably with retrospective effect!!

    #ShivaTime

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Colin (profile), 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:06pm

    Is the video still up and geo-restricted to US only or did someone get at HBO? Can't get it in Canada. Guess I'll have to resort to "alternative access".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:11pm

      Re:

      "Move to the US!"

      - Media Companies

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:18pm

        Re: Re:

        When you live outside the us that is some times the only options and sometime the media companies allow a second options: " pay a crap load more for less"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        anonymous, 20 Jun 2017 @ 6:19pm

        um... why???

        I'd rather not be able to watch the video than move to the police state that the US has become!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:01pm

      Re: Geo Restriction

      Same thing happens here in Australia. we get the YouTube message, "The uploader has not made this video available in your country."

      Way to go HBO, how to connect with your fans. NOT.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:11pm

    Oliver's topic next month: SLAPP Suits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:19pm

    Kinda torn

    Coal is about the only thing keeping my electric bill down. There's two plants where I live - a natural gas plant, and a coal plant run by the Navajo. The natural gas folks in-state have been working really hard to shut down the coal plant for "environmental reasons". Earlier this year, the state announced they were going to shut down the coal plant (not renew the license to buy their electricity, having the effect of shutting down the coal plant). The natural gas plant IMMEDIATELY doubled their prices, and electric bills here went through the roof. I guess enough "important people" complained and the state actually renewed the contract for a minimum of two years. The electric bill dropped back to normal. Guess the idiots at the natural gas plant learned their lesson - wait until AFTER the contract expires to double your prices! ;)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:59pm

      Re: Kinda torn

      That or the state regulators are idiots for not planning ahead and having an infrastructure capable of importing energy, not having sufficient anti-trust to leverage a case or not having price-regulation incentivising diversity sufficiently to avoid the price hike (solar cells on houses, windmills and several other very scalable productions are a thing. Or central techniques in waste reduction methods like biogas from ie. landfill or straight up garbage incineration.).

      In this case the politicians need to plan 10+ years ahead and prepare a solution before the problem occurs. Energy companies using a near-monopoly on an essential service to squeeze people is not exactly new or unforeseeable (Enron *cough*).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:24pm

        Re: Re: Kinda torn

        And, btw. The way regulation/deregulation regimes that caused the California electricity crisis carries an amazingly large amount of similarities to ISPs without netneutrality and Title II. The economics of gaming internet speeds to optimise profits can begin...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    charliebrown (profile), 20 Jun 2017 @ 4:25pm

    They could nick name it the John Oliver Law as this is one of the most publicized SLAPP suits ever.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:05pm

    Filing this SLAPP suit proves that Murray's completely nuts far more effectively than than a giant squirrel ever could.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:16pm

      Re:

      As far as I know it's 'only' at the 'threat' phase, though after having the threat blow up in their faces it's possible that Murray and his legal team will kick sanity to the curb and follow through with the threat.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:56pm

        Re: Re:

        So just read my comment as though it were in the future tense, then. And also swap out "giant" squirrel for "talking" squirrel.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2017 @ 5:48pm

    The coal jobs are not coming back.
    Trump is blowing smoke up peoples butts.
    It is amazing they still believe him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Small Irish Craft Beer Joint Has Actually... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 127: Copyright, Music...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

18:28 Small Irish Craft Beer Joint Has Actually Original Trademark Opposed By Holder Of A Purely Geographic Mark (1)
15:34 Coal CEO Threatens John Oliver With A SLAPP Suit (16)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 127: Copyright, Music & 'Theft' (7)
11:55 Supreme Court Says You Can't Ban People From The Internet, No Matter What They've Done (25)
10:45 SLAPP Threats And The Grenfell Fire: Why We Must Stop Attacks On Free Speech (10)
10:44 Daily Deal: eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School (0)
09:32 Supreme Court Makes It Even More Difficult To Sue Federal Officials Over Rights Violations (18)
06:45 Broadband ISP CenturyLink Accused Of Wells-Fargo-Esque Scam That Bilked Millions From Customers (18)
03:38 Oversight Report Shows NSA Failed To Secure Its Systems Following The Snowden Leaks (10)

Monday

18:26 Supreme Court Won't Hear Dancing Baby Case... Despite Gov't Admitting 'Serious Legal Error' (43)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.