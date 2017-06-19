GOP Data Firm Left The Personal Data Of 198... >>
Mon, Jun 19th 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: VPN Unlimited Subscription

Protect up to 5 of your devices from prying eyes with a $49.99 lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited. You'll have access to servers in 39 countries with unlimited bandwidth and an unlimited high-speed connection. Check out their answers to TorrentFreak's 2016 VPN survey and see if they're the right fit for you. There are multiple subscription options available in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

