Wyden Siren: Coats Is Answering A Different Question About Surveillance Of US Persons
from the tricky-coats dept
Remember, folks, when Senator Ron Wyden asks certain questions or suggests something nefarious is going on behind the scenes, you'd best listen. Time and time again over the past six years or so, whenever he's brought up such an issue, he's been right. Some on Twitter have now dubbed this the Wyden Siren. Pay attention when Wyden is hinting at something. So... it's time to pay attention. On Thursday, Wyden sent a letter to Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, complaining that he is answering a different question than the one Wyden asked. This is, of course, a fairly typical move in political circles, but especially in the intelligence community. You word answers in very tricky ways, such that you know the public will be misled, but if pressed in the future, you can argue that your answer was not untruthful -- just semantically misleading in the extreme.
This case goes back to Wyden questioning Coats on June 7th about whether Section 702 can be used to collect purely domestic communications. There were already some people screaming "Wyden Siren" on Twitter about the question, even to the point of arguing that the question was setting up Coats the way that James Clapper was setup a few years back (in which he lied about NSA surveillance on Americans). Coats stated that such a thing would be against the law -- leading Marcy Wheeler to point out not only that the statement is incorrect, but that Coats signed a memo saying it's incorrect.
After the hearing, as Wyden's new letter to Coats points out, Coats gave Wyden an answer. But, as Wyden now points out, it was an answer to a different question:
Dear Director Coats:
At the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's open hearing on June 7, 2017, I asked you the following question and requested a yes or no response: "Can the government use FISA Act Section 702 to collect communications it knows are entirely domestic." You responded: "Not to my knowledge. It would be against the law." After the hearing, in response to questions from reporters, the ODNI sent the following:
"Section 702(b)(4) plainly states we 'may not intentionally acquire any communication as to which the sender and all intended recipients are known at the time of acquisition to be located in the United States.' The DNI interpreted Senator Wyden's question to ask about this provision and answered accordingly.
That was not my question. Please provide a public response to my question, as asked at the June 7, 2017, hearing.
Thank you for your attention to this important matter.
Sincerely,
Ron Wyden
Pay attention, folks. The Wyden Siren is blaring... and that usually means more awful surveillance revelations will be coming soon...
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
ha h aha...
Whatever. Mr Wyden is surfing for brownie points. When congress decides to actually do something about it, they will. Until then... bluster. nothing but bluster.
Tell Wyden to go home and pack up his bags, I don't see him getting anything meaningful done. Sure I like that at least someone is doing something but if that effort is going to be weak he is more likely to cause damage instead of repair.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Wyden sent another letter
Snowden was 10,000% more effective than the entire Congress
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wyden sent another letter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Wyden sent another letter
How much is your senator doing for your interests and the interests of the country?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ha h aha...
I'm not sure how that expression is pertinent to the conversation at hand. I don't see any examples of trick questions in the story, only evasive answers.
You understand that Wyden is part of Congress, yes?
How do you figure? I acknowledge that Wyden is a lonely figure whose efforts haven't resulted in the reforms I'd like to see. But in what way are we worse off than we would be if nobody was speaking out about these issues?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ha h aha...
When congress decides to actually do something about it, they will.
What, all the other representatives are stealthily sharpening their daggers and keeping 03/15/18 clear on their calendars, and they just plain forgot to tell Wyden about the party?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The US will never, ever be led by a pirate apologist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Response to: My_Name_Here on Jun 15th, 2017 @ 4:29pm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You mean aside from Washington and Adams?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He already knows the answer
Of course we could just let one of the other four eyes do the collecting and then pass it on, it isn't a domestic issue at all in that case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment