Judge: Sure, These Bloggers Are A Bunch Of... >>
<< James Clapper Says Nerd Magic Can Solve...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jun 14th 2017 11:56am


Filed Under:
censorship, cjeu, copyright, intermediary liability, making available

Companies:
brein, the pirate bay



Dangerous Copyright Ruling In Europe Opens The Door To Widespread Censorship

from the bad-news dept

The EU Court of Justice (CJEU) has been issuing some seriously dangerous copyright rulings recently. Last fall, for example, there was the ruling saying that mere links to infringing content could be direct infringement, rather than indirect (or not infringing at all). Even worse, that ruling argued that posting hyperlinks on a site that is "for profit" requires an assumption that the platform is sophisticated enough to make sure the links are not to infringing content. As we warned that would lead to problematic results, such as a followup ruling in Sweden that merely embedding a YouTube video can be seen as infringing.

Given that background it is not surprising, but still rather unfortunate, that the latest CJEU ruling on copyright takes this to the next level. It basically ignores the clear safe harbors of the EU's Copyright Directive -- which note that platforms should not be responsible for infringing actions of their users -- and says that the Pirate Bay is liable for infringement by its users because it has made infringing works "available."

In today’s judgment, the Court holds that the making available and management of an online sharing platform must be considered to be an act of communication for the purposes of the directive.

That's... a very dangerous interpretation of the law. It undermines two very important concepts in just one sentence. The first is the basic concept of intermediary liability protections -- which say that a platform should not and cannot be held liable for the actions of its users. This should be common sense. If the users break the law, go after the users, not the tools they use. This ruling does the opposite. The second concept that is undermined here is that for infringement to actually occur, distribution (i.e., actual copying) has to happen. Instead, this ruling embraces the twisted notion that merely "making available" a work is somehow infringing. And, here, the court not only gets both of those important concepts wrong, but merges the wrongness together, such that a platform that people use to make works available is suddenly liable for the theoretical infringement of those works. That's... bizarre.

And, of course, the end result of this is that the CJEU is basically clearing the way for courts to order ISPs to block the Pirate Bay entirely (even non-infringing content on TPB). The folks over at TorrentFreak have the background details on the case, which involve attempts by the Dutch anti-piracy organization BREIN to demand that ISPs block all access to TPB. This ruling clears the way for that to happen.

There are other problematic parts of the CJEU ruling (the full text is not yet out, but this is from the press release from the CJEU explaining the ruling). Here, for example, the Court tries to justify ignoring the intermediary liability protections that should be afforded to a platform by trying to argue that TPB somehow does more, which makes it deserving of being liable:

Whilst it accepts that the works in question are placed online by the users, the Court highlights the fact that the operators of the platform play an essential role in making those works available. In that context, the Court notes that the operators of the platform index the torrent files so that the works to which those files refer can be easily located and downloaded by users. ‘The Pirate Bay’ also offers — in addition to a search engine — categories based on the type of the works, their genre or their popularity. Furthermore, the operators delete obsolete or faulty torrent files and actively filter some content.

But think about that for a second. That's the kind of thing that basically any platform does. Indexing what users post on your platform is a standard thing. I mean, our search here has indexed what uses post in the comments, but that shouldn't magically make us liable for what users post in the comments. Second, the fact that they "delete obsolete or faulty torrent files and actively filter some content" shouldn't magically make them liable. In fact, this is exactly why, in the US context, we have a section of CDA 230 that explicitly says that moderating some content shouldn't make you liable for that which you left up. That's because the end result of reading the law this way will be the exact opposite of what most people want. That is, based on this ruling platforms should not moderate any content at all because the court says that doing so suddenly makes you liable for that which you did not moderate. Thus it actually actively discourages content moderation.

The other problematic part from the press release about the ruling is this:

Moreover, the operators of ‘The Pirate Bay’ have been informed that their platform provides access to copyright-protected works published without the authorisation of the rightholders. In addition, the same operators expressly display, on blogs and forums accessible on that platform, their intention of making protected works available to users, and encourage the latter to make copies of those works. In any event, it is clear from the Hoge Raad’s decision that the operators of ‘The Pirate Bay’ cannot be unaware that this platform provides access to works published without the consent of the rightholders.

Again, this should not and cannot be the basis for liability. Again, within the US context, we went over this in the Viacom v. YouTube case. It's one thing to know that some infringement happens via your platform. It's another thing entirely to know which content is infringing. That's not as easy to figure out as some people insist. Again, this kind of thinking would outlaw things like the VCR. Yes, the makers of VCRs knew that some infringing content would be viewed or recorded via the devices, but the device makers were not held liable for that. This CJEU ruling seems to break with all of that.

And while representatives from The Pirate Bay are laughing off this ruling (quoted in the Torrentfreak article above), it won't be a laughing matter for many other companies who may face expanded liability because of this mixed up ruling. It also, likely, will depress entrepreneurship and innovation in the platform space in the EU. All because the legacy content industry is so infatuated with The Pirate Bay that it won't focus on improving its own offerings instead.

37 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:12pm

    basically, what is happening is exactly what i said, that the Internet is being handed over to the entertainment industries and they are going to have carte blanche to do with it exactly what they want, with government and court approval! the reason, in my opinion, more than anything is so that info can be handed to governments whenever they want it and, even more so, censorship can be implemented to stop the escapades of government officials, court officials, the rich and famous can be suppressed rather than be transmitted world-wide, in seconds and therefore have their secrets kept from public eye and scrutiny! all the while this is happening, every single thing of everyone else lives will be scrutinised by all those above so as to be able to stop any dissent, any exposure of corruption, anything that prevents the bonne idle fuckers in the same places mentioned above from having to do a damn thing to be given a fortune, every day for life and then able to pass the conditions on to their next of kin!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:26pm

      Re: If you want to limit The Rich, good! But that's not about copyright.

      This is fairly narrow and doesn't harm you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:18pm

    As more and more ISP's block TPB people will either use one of many proxies or VPN's to access TPB and if that turns out to be frustrating then people will download TOR and access TPB's onion address then to what has the powers that be achieved when more and more people access the onion address.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Dramatic... Pause

    That's... a very dangerous interpretation of the law.

    That's... bizarre.

    That's... nevertheless hardly unexpected.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:23pm

    You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

    And you don't learn no matter how many court cases you see.

    This gives good outline of how copyright / "platforms" / file hosts / torrent sites are going to end up. Content MUST be protected: "I made it, therefore it's mine" is basic to human nature and civilization.

    You are in ZERO danger and not being oppressed by copyright just because you want to be entertained for free. Create something of your own and you'll learn why copyright exists. In fact, it's piracy that suppresses the free speech of creators -- who must get income from it to eat -- and creates the pressures for clamping down at the margins of "free speech" -- though links to infringed content are NOT "free speech", but practical infringement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 1:49pm

      Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

      I'm truly baffled that the folks at Techdirt thought flagrant law breaking was going to just go on forever unchecked. I mean, really? Society breaks down when things like that are allowed to occur.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 1:56pm

        Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

        If straw man arguments do it for you, enjoy.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 2:18pm

        Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

        I agree. Why we should go out of the way and make this law apply for everything. Every car manufacture should be responsible if their cars are used for anything illegal. Schools should be held responsible for students education. Kids becomes a troublemaker, it is the schools fault and should be held liable. This flagrant law breaking needs to stop. Just the other day, I saw someone through a starbucks coffee cup out on the road. How dare Starbucks allow that to happen.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 3:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

          Maybe you shouldn't compare apples and transmissions there, eh?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:42pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

            Or copyright and theft for that matter.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:59pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

            > Maybe you shouldn't compare apples and transmissions there, eh?

            Yeah, everyone knows there should be different laws for different folks. You can't compare a Techdirt pirate to a corporate officer.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 2:12pm

      Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

      Create something of your own and you'll learn why copyright exists.

      And...? Content from this site - entire articles - show up on other sites just as soon as they're posted here. And yet we don't see the owners of Techdirt suing anyone over it.

      I've created and maintained a list of power equipment manufacturers - who makes what, and their service and technical reference links - for over 20 years on my company web site. A dozen other companies have since copied it to their own web sites. People copy it to their related eBay auction pages to increase their hits. And I've never considered suing any of them.

      In both cases, people tend to gravitate to the original. It's not hurting the original, or the ability to monetize the original.

      We know why copyright exists. It's not about being anti-copyright. It's about being anti-copyright abuse.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 2:31pm

      Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

      I applaud your attempts at arguement despite your many neurological and crainial deficiencies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 3:52pm

        Re: Re: You keep assuming that mere statute, passed by politicians paid-off by corporations, is fixed law for all time, over-rides common law and common sense.

        If you had spelled 'argument' and 'cranial' correctly you might have pulled that off. Oh, except medically, that would be neurological 'deficits', not 'deficiences'. Never mind. Next time, maybe.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:28pm

      If you want respect for your works you need to give it to others

      This gives good outline of how copyright / "platforms" / file hosts / torrent sites are going to end up.

      Shut down as no longer viable, impacting massive amounts of perfectly legal speech and content? Yeah. The fact that you seem to see this as a good thing is a main difference between you and others.

      Content MUST be protected: "I made it, therefore it's mine" is basic to human nature and civilization.

      Nope. Copyright is specifically geared towards serving not the creators but the public, via a (long broken) deal of 'You get a government granted monopoly over this for a certain amount of time and then the public owns it so the next batch of works can be made'.

      The only way you get to 'own' something like an idea or story, something that can be easily copied, changed and shared is via society granting you that privilege. Were your idea truly the case innovation and creativity would grind to a halt, as everyone would be forced to start from scratch on anything less they 'infringe' on someone else's work.

      You are in ZERO danger and not being oppressed by copyright just because you want to be entertained for free.

      Wrong and a strawman in a single sentence, efficient. When sites are held liable for user submissions they have to weight the risk of a legal fight that's likely to cost a good amount whether they win or lose versus user submitted content like comments and/or files.

      In a situation like that, pretty much all but the major ones are going to shut down or severely restrict user submitted content, significantly harming perfectly legal speech and content, with the final punchline being that those engaged in actual copyright infringement just move on to another site.

      In fact, it's piracy that suppresses the free speech of creators -- who must get income from it to eat -- and creates the pressures for clamping down at the margins of "free speech" -- though links to infringed content are NOT "free speech", but practical infringement.

      Bollocks. Creating copies, even infringing copies in no way 'forces' the owners of copyrights to engage in actions that impact perfectly legal speech. They choose to engage in actions that stand to have a significant negative impact on legal speech and content, no-one's holding a gun to their head and making them do it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:25pm

    this shit has been started by Hollywood and the USA entertainment industries and because, basically, nothing was done to try to stop it AND the DoJ interpreted and adapted laws to make it possible, BREIN and other such bodies have jumped on the band wagon and have been doing whatever they can to ensure that the entertainment industries everywhere can get complete access to everyone who uses the internet in any way at all! they have also been doing whatever they can to ensure those same industries get closer and closer to taking control of what can and cant be done on the internet and by whom, as well as what content can be made available and who can have access to it! in a very short period of time, the internet has become a place that the entertainment industries say who can do what and it wont be many more months before no one will be able to use, from the general public, without getting permission from those industries AND paying a fee! unfortunately, Timothy Berners-Lee has sat back, thumb up ass and done nothing except go along with the entertainment industries and their representatives and allowed them to manipulate this take over. what a shame for the world to lose the greatest invention ever to an industry that is out only for money and control, but based on make-believe!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:28pm

      Re: If you complain about corporatism, good! But that isn't copyright.

      You might start with how Facebook and Google control speech already, though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:59pm

        Re: Re: If you complain about corporatism, good! But that isn't copyright.

        You know, posting from multiple TOR IP addresses doesn't do shit to mask your identity if you keep using the same buzzwords in the same order that gives you a signature writing style.

        And yes, it is copyright. Copyright drives corporations up and down the planet, from your precious RIAA to your precious Prenda Law. Everything is copyright.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 12:27pm

    So if someone were to send a copyrighted image to someone else via, say, their cell phone and they do not have a license that allows sharing that image then the cell phone carrier is liable for that infringement.

    Is the world /trying/ to shut down commerce or are legislators just retarded? Is that a requirement to hold office?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 1:26pm

    Unintended Consequences

    Be interesting to see how the copyright industry's gonna feel about it being illegal for Google to offer links to any content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 2:25pm

    The copywright laws differ from different countrys
    ,i could post a link to a video where the content is
    in the public domain ,
    but it might be judged to be infringing in the uk
    or germany.
    Many game videos use game play footage ,which may have a
    music sound track thats not owned by the game publisher .
    This law means it,ll be impossible for the next big
    startup ,the next twitch or youtube to get started
    in the eu ,
    Only the largest companys like facebook or youtube
    would be able to handle filtering
    millions of user uploaded videos
    for possible infringement and
    to have the legal staff to deal with possible lawsuits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 2:54pm

    Here's now everybody--even Cowardly Anonymous Trolls--are hurt by this.

    Because even CATs need a litter box; and it's no good for them if they have to defecate in PRIVATE--like, on their own hard drives, or on their own websites nobody would ever visit. But sites like Techdirt simply won't be able to exist under the European model--they couldn't afford the liability. End result, lonely troll crying into borrowed beer in some littermate's basement.

    Truly-important, culturally-significant sites like the Internet Archive would be equally threatened; original research wouldn't be available to the public.

    Like 99.99% of the world's population, I don't have access to the entertainment monopolists. When I'm looking for places to post my own work--musical arrangements, technical documentation, poetry, film, literary analyses, or whatever I might decide to create in the future--I'll either have to administer and promote my own website--expensive and time-consuming--or I'll need access to sites that accept public contributions. The community orchestras or choruses that I and my family are members of, depend on their own members for maintenance expenses, and do not profit for the public performances and/or recordings they produce. The authors I know best, write to disseminate their ideas, to teach, to preserve what they think is most valuable about folk and art cultures. All these goals are best served by low-cost, unrestricted reproduction.

    Like a much-smaller but still-significant percent of the world's population, I'm not benefited by the entertainment monopolists. Youtube is the only audio or video site that I've visited; and if every music-business-produced hit disappeared from the earth, I'd have been dead long before I would have noticed. There's so much glorious music not covered by copyright, I doubt if I'll ever notice whether there is _any_ that IS copyrighted.

    So, for me, whether in my experience as creator, as cultural curator (having legally posted thousands of other people's public-domain creations online), or as consumer, the kill-the-technology-before-someone-uses-it-to-be-naughty approach to enforcing copyrights can never give anything good, and continually causes pain, expense, time, and loss of previously created goods.

    Johann Sebastian Bach created the world's greatest music without any copyright law--arranging other musicians' work for his own instruction, and copying his own work for his pupils. Antonio Vivaldi responded to unauthorized musical publications by ... writing more music. Three of the four greatest English-language hymnwriters are on record as having no interest in restricting printing of their hymns. There are hundreds of thousands of books that are out-of-print; their authors' heirs have ceased to keep track of who even owns the copyright, because there is no potential for economic benefit; but because the copyright exists there is no potential for noncommercial benefits to anyone.

    I'm willing to spend my time doing the copyright research, in order to restore the potential for non-economic benefits. But it's expensive and time-consuming; and some books that I'm morally certain are public-domain simply can't be proven so. And so the benefits (not to mention the created works themselves) are lost.

    It's not just books: early Dr. Who episodes are believed lost forever; many silent movies are endangered because restoring fragile copies would be ... "INFRINGEMENT!"

    All harm, No good, All the time. That's the copyright-fascist slogan. It doesn't matter how much of the population is hurt, just so the lawyers get to charge money whenever a creative act occurs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 3:19pm

      Re:

      LOL that's quite a speech in defense of the "Pirate Bay".

      Seriously, anyone who thought unchecked infringement would just last forever is a profoundly silly person.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:12pm

        Re: Re:

        "Seriously, anyone who thought unchecked infringement would just last forever is a profoundly silly person."

        Yes, but not for the reason you think. Infringement occurs against the background context of Hollywood making more money than it ever has, and blockbuster films continually breaking opening takings records (both statements verifiable.) Hollywood is not dying from piracy. Some research shows pirates are actually greater consumers of paid media than non-pirates. So it seems that piracy has little if any effect on Hollywood revenue.

        But then, enter the lawyers! Companies like Brein and Rightscorps who only exist to get money out of infringers. If piracy ended they would be out of work! Go and lurk over at Torrentfreak and see the comments as to why people pirate; limited content both new and back-catalogue, geo-blocking, too many providers and a fragmented service, the expensive and unpleasant cinema experience, to name a few, and that if these complaints were met by a few providers at a reasonable cost, many many people would be happy to subscribe and not pirate. But the industry won't give up its old model and distribute content in a way that people want. Control, laziness, who knows. But the lawyers certainly don't want piracy to go away, they will always have work as long as there is piracy and increasingly heavy-handed laws to oppose it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:44pm

        Re: Re:

        Right you are. Copyright is supposed to have an expiration date.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:49pm

        How does that saying go? 'Cutting off your nose to spite your neighbor'?

        Notably lacking in your comment: Any counter to the arguments presented, in particular the one explaining why even you should care about the issue, because you will be impacted if it goes 'your' way.

        Anyone who thinks they should get a pass for massively damaging free speech and the sharing of ideas just because they pull the 'copyright infringement' card doesn't get to claim the moral high-ground.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:13pm

        Re: Re:

        That's probably because the rampant unchecked infringement isn't noticeable without a cadre of loud whiners constantly proclaiming how much it hurts someone* with roughly zero evidence in their favor to back up that assertion.

        *Which includes speaking for many other creators who don't buy this load of bafflegab.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AJ (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 3:17pm

    Can they be hoist by their own petard?

    If publishing links can be infringement, what's the easiest way to get a court to publish links to infringing content and hence to become infringers themselves? Presumably electronically filing something that includes an attached document full of links would get that document published on the court's website; do courts check everything included in filings?

    The problem would presumably be that whoever tries it would want to avoid any repercussions to themselves, so they should be links to material that the filer has permission to publish but no rights to pass on that permission to anyone else (such as the court). Would that give the rights-holder standing to sue the court?

    Does the law grant courts publishing rights to everything that gets filed in a legal case? (I guess there are probably rules which says a filer is responsible for redacting anything that shouldn't be made public, but IANAL so I don't know).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 4:56pm

    Pushed it

    The pirate bay pushed it to the limit and beyond and now the lone is being draw far behind them.

    Tpb isn't an innocent site. They have full knowledge of what their site is used for. They mock anuone with the guts to report copyright violations or file a DMCA notice with them. They profit grandly from all of this.

    The judge got it right. There is no debate what the site is gor, there is no doubt it is for profit, and there is no doibt the operators are aware of the content they profit from.

    Calling it a scary ruling and waving youtube embeds around is hyperbolic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:12pm

      Re: Pushed it

      Ford profits grandly from selling cars with full knowledge that their cars are used to break the law.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:25pm

      Re: Pushed it

      > They have full knowledge of what their site is used for.

      Sounds like Sony and the VCR.

      > The judge got it right.

      I imagine you still believe the Supreme Court "got it wrong" in the Betamax case, eh? Same old crap. You guys will never give up trying to overturn that one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:27pm

    Abolish Copyright

    Or this stuff will only get worse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:47pm

      Re: Abolish Copyright

      LOL this is why this site is so funny. That is never going to happen. The squeeze on pirates the past few years has been such that the piracy scene is now but a shell of its former self.

      Just accept reality and move on with your life.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:55pm

        Re: Re: Abolish Copyright

        The squeeze on pirates the past few years has been such that the piracy scene is now but a shell of its former self.

        In which case there's no need for more and/or harsher laws in order to address what remains, as clearly what's already in place is working just fine.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 6:07pm

          Re: Re: Re: Abolish Copyright

          Hmm, I think you're confused; law enforcement doesn't stop trying to eradicate crime simply because there's a drop in the crime rate.

          Everyone here is more than aware of the direction the piracy scene is trending, and there's no reason to try and ignore reality.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2017 @ 5:58pm

        Re: Re: Abolish Copyright

        You're right, it's a shell of its former self. It's basically not a threat anymore.

        Yet the laws keep coming and the average consumer just keeps paying for the costs in place of the idiots who demanded for them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Judge: Sure, These Bloggers Are A Bunch Of... >>
<< James Clapper Says Nerd Magic Can Solve...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:28 Another Judge Says The Microsoft Decision Doesn't Matter; Orders Google To Hand Over Overseas Data (19)
13:27 Judge: Sure, These Bloggers Are A Bunch Of Jerks, But They're Not Engaged In Defamation (8)
11:56 Dangerous Copyright Ruling In Europe Opens The Door To Widespread Censorship (37)
10:40 James Clapper Says Nerd Magic Can Solve Terrorist Content Filtering, Create Safe Encryption Backdoors (35)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete Guide to Ajax Bundle (0)
09:25 May And Macron's Ridiculous Adventure In Censoring The Internet (21)
06:20 Cable Lobby Again Makes It Clear That Net Neutrality Didn't Hurt Broadband Investment (13)
03:15 Supreme Court Sees Criminal Asset Forfeiture Can Be Abused Too; Almost Does Something About It (40)

Tuesday

15:35 Connecticut Lawmakers Drop Anti-SLAPP, Libel Tourism Bills On The Governor's Desk (10)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 126: Talking Freedom Of Information With A 'FOIA Terrorist' (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.