 
<< Wall Street Still Annoyed That Competition...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Glyn Moody

Fri, Jun 16th 2017 8:35am


Filed Under:
copyright, germany, photographs, public domain

Companies:
wikipedia



Multiple German Courts Rule Photos Of Public Domain Works Are Not In The Public Domain

from the and-no,-you-can't-take-your-own,-either dept

Back in November 2015, we wrote about a bad situation in Germany, where a museum in Mannheim was suing the Wikimedia Foundation over photos of public domain works of art, which were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. Sadly, since then, things have not gone well for the public domain. No less than three German courts -- in Berlin, Stuttgart and now again in a higher Stuttgart court -- have ruled against the use of the photos. The latest court judgment is available in full (pdf in German), and it contains some pretty worrying statements.

For example, the upper Stuttgart court confirms that the museum's photographs of the public domain works are not in the public domain, because they were produced by a photographer, and not some mechanical process like a photocopier. Under German law, if there is any kind of creativity involved, however minimal, then the photograph produced enjoys protection as a "Lichtbildwerk" -- literally, a "light image work" -- and is not in the public domain.

The court also ruled that not even photos of works in the public domain taken by a Wikipedia supporter to put on Wikipedia could be used freely by Wikipedia. Making a photo in this way "injured" the museum's ownership of the objects in question, the judges said, even though the works were in the public domain, as a report on the iRights site explained (original in German). In addition, the court said that the museum was within its rights to make it a condition of entry that no photos were taken.

These are clearly dreadful rulings for Wikipedians in Germany. The good news is that the Stuttgart court has allowed an appeal to the country's top court, the Bundesgerichtshof. If even those judges fail to see how crazy this situation is, and how harmful to the public domain, there is always the hope that the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest court in the EU, might consider the case, but there's no guarantee of that.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Manok, 16 Jun 2017 @ 8:44am

    This is a very creative way to change public domain into 'copyrighted forever'. No longer need for a Mickey Mouse extension of the copyright rules!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Wall Street Still Annoyed That Competition...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

08:35 Multiple German Courts Rule Photos Of Public Domain Works Are Not In The Public Domain (1)
06:32 Wall Street Still Annoyed That Competition Forced Wireless Carriers To Bring Back Unlimited Data Plans (14)
03:26 2008 FISA Transcript Shows NSA Already Knew It Might Have An Incidental Collection Problem (3)

Thursday

18:30 Decade-Old GTA4 Modding Tool Suddenly Taken Down After Take-Two Interactive's Threat (24)
15:41 Wyden Siren: Coats Is Answering A Different Question About Surveillance Of US Persons (33)
13:25 NCAA Forces UCF Football Player To Choose Between His Athletic Career And His YouTube Channel (18)
11:56 German Court Bans Google From Linking To Lumen Database Showing Takedown Notices (19)
10:44 Unnamed Tech Company Challenged 702 Surveillance Order (1)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle (0)
09:24 The Chilling Effects Of A SLAPP Suit: My Story (106)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.