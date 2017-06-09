The Importance Of Defending Section 230 Even... >>
<< Copyright Trolls... But For Houses
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jun 9th 2017 10:33am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle is designed to introduce you to all of the conceptual and technical skills to succeed in the field of data analytics. You'll get an in-depth introduction to R programming, Hadoop, Python, and Tableau. During the 85 hours of instruction, you will explore statistical concepts like linear and logistic regression, cluster analysis, and forecasting, and more. This bundle is on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $49 for a limited time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The Importance Of Defending Section 230 Even... >>
<< Copyright Trolls... But For Houses
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:56 Monkey Selfie Case Gets Even Weirder, As The Monkey's 'Next Friends' Are In A Criminal Dispute With Each Other (11)
10:38 The Importance Of Defending Section 230 Even When It's Hard (18)
10:33 Daily Deal: Complete Data Science Certification Training Bundle (2)
09:27 Copyright Trolls... But For Houses (18)
06:24 Mozilla Poll Again Shows Net Neutrality Has Broad, Bipartisan Support (22)
03:23 Government Knocks Hansmeier's Attempt To Talk Court Out Of Federal Prosecution (20)

Thursday

18:30 Two Big Copyright Cases Sent To Top EU Court: One On Sampling, The Other On Freedom Of The Press (4)
15:24 This Machine Kills Accountability: The Ongoing Persecution Of Good Cops (44)
13:23 Reddit, Amazon Push For 'Day Of Action' On July 12 To Protest The Killing Of Net Neutrality (23)
11:50 Kellogg's Takes Australian Tennis Player To Court For Branding Himself 'Special K' (48)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.