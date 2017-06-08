Reporter Indicted For Covering Trump... >>
Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Jun 8th 2017 10:30am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Software QA And Testing Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Testing seems to take about half of most of the time on software projects, yet most traditional reactive techniques still fail to catch many bugs. The $29 Software QA and Testing Bundle will teach you techniques to help you speed up the testing process. You will learn how to write industry-accepted test plans using the Proactive Testing model, how to develop reusable test designs that economically leverage multiple individual test cases, and more. The third course covers the importance of software inspection and how that process meets the criteria for Peer Reviews in the SEI CMMI. The 17 hours of material in this bundle can save you tons of time and money in the software QA process.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

