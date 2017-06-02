Erasing History: Trump Administration Returning CIA Torture Report To Be Destroyed
Over the last few months, a battle has played out over what will happen to the 6,700 page "CIA Torture Report" that the Senate Intelligence Committee spent many years and approximately $40 million producing. The report apparently reveals all sorts of terrible details about how the CIA tortured people for little benefit (and great harm in other ways) and lied to Congress about it. While a heavily redacted executive summary was released, there is apparently significantly more in the full report. And if we, as a country, are to actually come to terms with what our nation did, this report should be made public and there should be a public discussion on our past failings.
Instead, it looks like the report is going to be returned and destroyed. Senator Richard Burr has been against the report from the beginning, and ever since he took over the Senate Intelligence Committee he's demanded that the administration return the report, arguing (totally against all evidence) that it was a work product of the Senate Intelligence Committee not meant for distribution to the executive branch. Of course, that's the exact opposite of what Senator Dianne Feinstein -- who spearheaded the effort to create the report -- has said. The intention was to understand what the CIA did and make sure the same mistakes were not repeated. And, in fact, Feinstein asked the executive branch agencies to put the document into their own records -- which would make the report subject to a FOIA request.
The previous administration did not give the report back to Burr, but did block those in the executive branch from reading it or from putting it into their records -- which has so far stymied FOIA requests. And now, the Trump administration has started returning the report to Burr to destroy:
The Trump administration has begun returning copies of a voluminous 2014 Senate report about the Central Intelligence Agency’s detention and interrogation program to Congress, complying with the demand of a top Republican senator who has criticized the report for being shoddy and excessively critical of the C.I.A.
The Trump administration’s move, described by multiple congressional officials, raises the possibility that copies of the 6,700-page report could be locked in Senate vaults for good — exempt from laws requiring that government records eventually become public. The C.I.A., the office of the Director of National Intelligence and the C.I.A.’s inspector general have returned their copies of the report, the officials said.
This is problematic on many, many levels. Feinstein had even asked Obama to declassify the report, before leaving office -- something he refused to do. Feinstein is not at all happy about this turn of events.
“I’m concerned and disappointed that Chairman Burr demanded the return of copies of the classified edition of the torture report. The fact that he would take this divisive action without notifying or consulting with the Democrats on the committee is a departure from the bipartisan nature of this committee. It’s particularly troubling he would take this divisive action while the committee is conducting its Russian investigation.
“The committee voted in March 2009 to initiate a report on harsh interrogation techniques used by the CIA on detainees during the Bush administration. After almost four years of hard work, the committee approved the report in December 2012. The CIA was afforded the opportunity to respond and where appropriate, changes were made and the CIA’s responses were included in the footnotes. The committee then voted to declassify and release the executive summary and the findings and conclusions in December 2014.
“Chairman Burr’s assertion that he, today, has authority over a final Senate report completed prior to him assuming the chairmanship is both alarming and concerning. This creates a dangerous precedent that a current chairman could question acts of previous congresses and countless historical reports and records and essentially nullify reports produced by a prior congress under a different chairman.
“No senator—chairman or not—has the authority to erase history. I believe that is the intent of the chairman in this case.
“I’m profoundly disappointed that CIA Director Pompeo would approve this action. Members, including myself, carefully questioned him during his confirmation process about his views on torture. He clearly stated his opposition to torture and made a commitment to read the full classified report. I very much doubt that he has had an opportunity to fulfill that commitment.
“The report is an important tool to help educate our intelligence agencies about a dark chapter of our nation’s history. Without copies of it, the lessons we’ve learned will be forgotten. The intelligence agencies have a moral, if not legal, obligation to retain every copy of this report for posterity.”
Senator Ron Wyden put out an even stronger statement:
“Attempts to erase history are the tactics of the insecure and the power hungry and have no place in a democracy. The torture report is a historical record that belongs to all Americans,” Wyden said. “This unprecedented move by Chairman Burr and the Trump administration could serve only one purpose -- to pave the way for the kind of falsehoods used to justify an illegal and dangerous torture program. For the sake of future generations of Americans, this report should be immediately returned to the government agencies who gave it up, disseminated widely within the government and most importantly, declassified for the American people.”
Assuming Burr gets back his copies and does, in fact, destroy them, there are still two possible other copies out there. The Trump administration (unlike the Obama administration) did, in fact, give a copy to the courts as was ordered by the judge in a case about the torture program. The other copy was apparently "preserved" in the Obama archives, where it will be kept for 12 years before it might be declassified. At this point that copy is, perhaps, the only chance that this detailed report won't be completely deleted from history.
Of course, the other possibility... is that someone along the way who had access to the report has kept a copy of it and decides to leak the report to the press. This would be doing a true service to history and help preventing future shameful episodes involving torture. Hopefully someone out there with access to the report -- and a conscience -- does the right thing.
Obama
Obama
Re: Obama
Re: Obama
Re: Obama
Yeah, Trump is the headline bad-guy in this TD essay -- but Obama certainly qualifies as the bad guy President in all this.
Obama-- "... did block those in the executive branch from reading it {the full report} or from putting it into their records -- which has so far stymied FOIA requests."
In contrast, Trump is merely complying with a formal Senate request... after giving a full copy of the report to the courts upon their formal request for it.
Loose cannon Trump politely cooperating with the other two Federal branches must be condemned here. Trump bashing is a daily reflex.
And just what did Obama/Feinstein/Wyden actually "do" with the full information they learned from this report in December 2012 --- Nothing !
Just a few mild Tsk-Tsks for publicity. The CIA remains unscathed.
(and it's outrageous that Feinstein took 4 years & $40M for this report -- she was in no hurry for truth and obviously considers it a routine matter of little real importance... except for political leverage)
Re: Re: Obama
Re: Re: Obama
Feinstein... is one member of a committee. And it takes time for a committee to pry anything out of various agencies like the CIA. There are articles here and all sorts of places about this report specifically, and all manner of other things in general. Some agency doesn't want to respond, they have all sorts of tactics, and there is no real way to compel them.
Political leverage... against torturers? Sure, why not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Obama
If you were to peruse the Torture Report tag, you would find that Techdirt has put Obama's name in accompanying headlines as far back as August 2014 and as recently as January 2017 (not counting a headline from February 2017 that names both Trump and Obama).
If you are confused as to what has happened since January 17, 2017, that would result in Techdirt beginning to put Trump's name in headlines instead of Obama's, there is a nice young man who frequents this comments section who is extremely proud of his ability to explain to people that elections exist. I recommend that you seek him out, if you don't mind listening to him scream that he TOLD YOU SO, forever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Obama
Re: Obama
Re: Re: Obama
Re: Re: Obama
Make sure he never sees the light of any representative role ever again during his life.
I can dream, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Some just have the sense to NOT admit it in a public forum.
Re:

Some just have the sense to NOT admit it in a public forum.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"EVERYONE supports Torture."
I don't.
I actively abhor the use of torture, and would denounce it even to be applied to my personal worst enemy. Or any given public enemy.
I even abhor those things we don't regard as torture, even though they are cruel, inhumane policies and customs that are sometimes used to motivate confessions or behavior, things like the Wookie rooms in Camp Delta, or mass prisoner abuse by guards, or the silent condonation of inmate-on-inmate rape in the US prison system.
So no. I don't support torture, and I harbor contempt for anyone who does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
She is just covering her ass over her pathetically bad support of the current wars and her non-existent oversight of the last two Administrations and their pro-torture policies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Citation needed.
Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you

Citation needed.
Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
You are hopeless.
Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you

You are hopeless.
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Re: Re: Re: Feinstein's Husband has another war to sell you
Or, somebody could generate a fake report and leak it to WikiLeaks.
Or, somebody could generate a fake report and leak it to WikiLeaks.

"The only history allowed to exist is history that we like"
“I’m profoundly disappointed that CIA Director Pompeo would approve this action. Members, including myself, carefully questioned him during his confirmation process about his views on torture. He clearly stated his opposition to torture and made a commitment to read the full classified report. I very much doubt that he has had an opportunity to fulfill that commitment.
Sucks to be so blatantly lied to, doesn't it Feinstein? Now you know what that feels like.
“The report is an important tool to help educate our intelligence agencies about a dark chapter of our nation’s history. Without copies of it, the lessons we’ve learned will be forgotten. The intelligence agencies have a moral, if not legal, obligation to retain every copy of this report for posterity.”
And this I suspect is the main reason for the attempt to destroy the report. Destroy those 'lessons' so they can do the same thing again without having to deal with a pesky report undermining their claims about how it's 'necessary' to torture, and how it's so very 'effective'.
The pro-torture people are attempting to destroy history so that they can repeat it. They were already vile and disgusting individuals before, if my suspicions are correct that just amps it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "The only history allowed to exist is history that we like"
Re: "The only history allowed to exist is history that we like"
Historical Revisionism
This is worse than barbarism. At least barbarism enjoys the pretense that through cultural inexperience, they don't know any better, or don't know why it's prudent to care.
This is ignoring the truth of the matter when we have experience to draw from. The US should be mandating a policy never to torture again, with stiff penalties. Instead we're trying to forget history. We're trying to retain inhumane practices. And we're doing it for the perverse satisfaction of a few officials.
We're doing it at the expense of the nation's moral integrity. We're the police state we feared for the last century. We're the corporate feudal state we were trying to climb away from with elected officials and guaranteed rights. We're just another puppet regime, now.
There is no pragmatic reason to torture, ever. And there are plenty of reasons to treat our prisoners humanely.
It confounds me why is torture is still even a controversy. Why is it the report not declassified? How can people still pretend it was a good idea, or necessary, at the time. All it shows is how dispicable we Americans become when we're frightenened. It shows the US as a state of cowards and degenerates.
The CIA Extrajudicial Detention and Interrogation Program remains an indictment of the United States government, and of the voters who ignored the program, let alone those who try to justify it as acceptable. It remains a symptom of how things have gone very wrong here in the US.
And since we couldn't figure it out, now we have Trump killing NATO and trying to end the world by ecological collapse, again for personal ego. Rome is burning, my friends, only Trump can't be bothered to strum a lyre.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
lol both are equally AWFUL
thats why you have trump
and yea elections top elect BRIBED SHILL #1 or BRIBED SHILL# 2
what great options
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
Re:
Are you quoting a parody of Rush Limbaugh from a twenty-three-year-old episode of The Simpsons on purpose, or is it just a lucky coincidence?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
