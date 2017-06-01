Telenor Looks To Lead The Anti-Troll Fight In... >>
<< Inspector General Report Shows DEA Covering Up...
 tdicon 

Patents

by Elliot Harmon

Thu, Jun 1st 2017 3:42pm


Filed Under:
design patent, patents, stupid patent of the month, windshield

Companies:
ford



Stupid Patent Of The Month: Ford Patents A Windshield

from the who-would-have-thought-of-that? dept

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Impression Products v. Lexmark International was a big win for individuals’ right to repair and modify the products they own. While we’re delighted by this decision, we expect manufacturers to attempt other methods of controlling the market for resale and repair. That’s one reason we’re giving this month’s Stupid Patent of the Month award to Ford’s patent on a vehicle windshield design.

D786,157 is a design patent assigned to a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company. While utility patents are issued for new and useful inventions, design patents cover non-functional, ornamental aspects of a product.

Unlike utility patents, design patents have only one claim and usually have little or no written description. The patent only covers the non-functional design of a certain product. But design and utility patents are alike in an important way: both are intended to reward novelty. According to U.S. law, the Patent Office should issue design patents only for sufficiently new and original designs. By that test alone, it’s easy to see that the windshield patent should never have been issued.

Why did Ford apply for the patent on its windshield design? One possible reason is that it’s the automotive industry’s latest attempt to control the market for repair. If the shape of your windshield is patented by Ford, then no one else can replace it without risking costly patent litigation.

Ford has a troublesome history with independent repair shops: in 2015, it sued the manufacturer of an independent diagnostics tool under Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the infamous law that makes it illegal to circumvent digital locks on products you own. Later in 2015, the Librarian of Congress granted an exception to 1201 for some forms of auto repair, but manufacturers have continued to seek out creative ways to close out the market, whether it’s through copyright, contract clauses, or patents.

In the Supreme Court Lexmark opinion, Justice John Roberts specifically noted the danger of automobile manufacturers shutting out competition in the repair space:

Take a shop that restores and sells used cars. The business works because the shop can rest assured that, so long as those bringing in the cars own them, the shop is free to repair and resell those vehicles. That smooth flow of commerce would sputter if companies that make the thousands of parts that go into a vehicle could keep their patent rights after the first sale. Those companies might, for instance, restrict resale rights and sue the shop owner for patent infringement. And even if they refrained from imposing such restrictions, the very threat of patent liability would force the shop to invest in efforts to protect itself from hidden lawsuits.

If the Patent Office continues to issue stupid design patents like Ford's windshield patent, it risks giving manufacturers carte blanche to decide who can repair their products. And customers will pay the price.

Republished from the EFF's Stupid Patent of the Month series.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    TKnarr (profile), 1 Jun 2017 @ 4:12pm

    Looks suspiciously similar to the shape of the windshield of the 1999 Subaru Legacy wagon I owned. This should be easy to invalidate as an obvious and non-novel alteration of extensive prior art.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Whoever, 1 Jun 2017 @ 4:56pm

      Re:

      Looks suspiciously similar to the shape of the windshield of every car built in the last 30 years

      FTFY.

      Furthermore, arguably, the shape is functional, not ornamental: it is shaped to fit in the hole at the front of the passenger compartment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2017 @ 4:57pm

    With a possible exception of a unique printed pattern along the edge or behind the rear view mirror, I have a hard time seeing how it'd be possible to come up with any novel geometry or design for a windshield

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 1 Jun 2017 @ 5:38pm

    Why is the "Filed" date Nov. 22, 2005? Did it really take THAT long to be granted?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Telenor Looks To Lead The Anti-Troll Fight In... >>
<< Inspector General Report Shows DEA Covering Up...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

18:36 Telenor Looks To Lead The Anti-Troll Fight In Europe (0)
15:42 Stupid Patent Of The Month: Ford Patents A Windshield (4)
13:12 Inspector General Report Shows DEA Covering Up Its Role In A Shooting That Left Four Foreign Citizens Dead (8)
11:43 Court Says Password Protection Doesn't Restore An Abandoned Phone's Privacy Expectations (13)
10:41 Licensing Body Agrees To Temporarily Allow Man To Criticize The Government Without A License (28)
10:40 Daily Deal: Cisco CCNA Training Suite (0)
09:34 Our Response To Titan Note Sending A Frivolous Takedown Notice Over Our Critical Coverage (28)
08:03 Congress 'Fixes' Child Porn 'Loophole' With 15-Year Prison Sentences For Teen Sexting (33)
06:01 Netflix Admits It Doesn't Really Care About Net Neutrality Now That It's Big (79)
02:59 Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentences For Silk Road Mastermind (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.